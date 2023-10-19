‘This guy sees everything’: Bill Belichick once revealed how Tom Brady impacted his coaching style

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick are one of the best coach-player duos to have ever existed in the history of the NFL. The duo separated back in 2020 when Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The two have had a long relationship for more than a decade, resulting in 6 league record wins.

Five days after Tom Brady's retirement, Bill Belichick made an interesting statement in regard to how the NFL legend impacted his coaching style. Check out the details right below:

Bill Belichick's statement on Tom Brady helping improve his coaching style during their time together

Tom Brady retired in 2023 and five days after that, Bill Belichick made a surprise entry into Tom Brady's popular podcast called Let's Go. In the episode, Bill Belichick revealed how despite their separation in 2020, the two had enormous appreciation and respect for one another.

During the podcast episode, co-host Jim Gray asked Bill Belichick what he saw in Tom Brady that others didn't. The head coach of the New England Patriots gave an elaborate answer to this question.

So those are the things that I learned from Tom as a quarterback, was how to see the game as a quarterback instead of as a coach. Tom would say, ‘You know, I can’t see that. I’m not really looking at that.’ Like, OK, I’m going to stop coaching that then, because if you can’t see it, nobody else is going to see it. So let’s see how you see the game and let me learn from you, and Tom was great about that. Bill Belichick

Going forward in the conversation, Bill Belichick also revealed how he and Tom Brady shared such a good relationship with one another. The head coach talked about their time in the file room and how the two would spend hours talking about football. “This guy sees everything”, said Bill Belichick revealing that he was lucky to learn from Tom Brady because there's no one who sees the game the way Tom did and his vision is just exceptional.

Bill Belichick concluded his answer by saying, "No other coach will get that experience. I mean, it was incredible".

Of course, partnering with the NFL legend Tom Brady was incredible. What's more incredible is that the two were one of the greatest coach-player duos, their compatibility being just phenomenal. Do you think we will get a chance to see Tom Brady in a coach's shoes?