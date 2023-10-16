‘This guy went full Britney Spears’: Dana White blasts USADA CEO Travis Tygart amid UFC split

UFC and USADA announced they are parting away after a prolonged association of eight long years since then there has been a long back and forth between the two organizations. now UFC’s CEO Dana White, responded to USADA’s recent statement.

White expressed this while talking to the media “They (USADA) are an organization where they are trying bring other league to it we were working with them for a long period of eight years. We have done well for them. They have done well for us. And this is how they are ending their relationship with us not. Which organization would like to work with these kinds of people? I won't work with them now.

White also added “Listen, this guy went full Britney Spears and lost his mind,” he expressed that in a few days, you will see this guy on Instagram dancing with knives he lost his mind White mocked Tygrat.

ALSO READ: UFC slams USADA over ‘disgusting’ Conor McGregor claims, demanding public apology or potential legal action

What went wrong between USADA and UFC…

UFC and USADA are now ending their long eight years association together their contract will end this year in December as per USADA’s CEO. things got public after USADA’s CEO Travis Tygart revealed it publically He expressed they had meetings with UFC in the past this year and they were on a good note.

They also raised questions and pointed out the relationship was good the reason for the sourness was Conor McGregor.UFC in response called this the act to clear them of and using McGregor’s name was a pure publicity stunt as it gave them more media coverage also UFC’s chief business officer Hunter, warned them to publicly apologize for damages they have done to the company and Conor McGregor,s name. To which USADA’s Tygrat replied we stand with our statement.

ALSO READ: 'Better than Nate Diaz': Conor McGregor dubs Dillion Danis a LEGEND after fight with Logan Paul