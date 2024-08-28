‘This Is a Kid-Friendly Program’: Dominik Mysterio Makes Hilarious NSFW Liv Morgan Comment on WWE Show

Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the most prominent villainous characters on the WWE roster. His villainy escalated when he backstabbed his kayfabe girlfriend , Rhea Ripley, at SummerSlam 2024, helping Liv Morgan retain her championship and then sharing a kiss with Morgan in front of the crowd.

Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are now the hottest couple on the WWE roster. Recently, Dominik Mysterio appeared on the Cheap Heat Podcast, where he dropped some NSFW details about his relationship with Liv Morgan.

During a lighthearted chat, Dominik shared an inappropriate non-PG detail: "I mean, I don’t know; she kinda just let me eat tenders. She would snack on tenders every now and then."

As he discussed this, Dominik had an evil smile, and the host reminded him that the show is kid-friendly. With a continued mischievous grin, Dominik clarified, “Chicken tenders.”

In the same interview, Dominik Mysterio explained why his relationship with Liv Morgan is better than his past relationship with Rhea Ripley. Dominik revealed that Liv accepts him as he is—a chicken tender lover, a game enthusiast, with his mullets and mustache.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are set to face Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest in a mixed tag team match at the WWE Bash in Berlin 2024. The event will take place on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Interestingly, Dominik Mysterio is not dating Liv Morgan, nor has he dated Rhea Ripley in real life. Instead, out of character, Dominik is happily married to his long-time girlfriend, Marie Juliette. The couple tied the knot on March 6, 2024.

Dominik Mysterio discussed his on-screen love triangle and his real-life romance with Marie Juliette on Logan Paul’s Impulsive Podcast, including how his wife reacts to his on-screen antics.

The 27-year-old heel mentioned that he and his wife started dating when they were just 14 years old and have a very supportive relationship, even though she has no involvement in professional wrestling. Despite this, she has been part of his life for a long time and understands the demands of being at the top.

Dominik Mysterio revealed that his wife, Marie Juliette, fully comprehends both his character work and real life. He shared that her first text to him after Rhea Ripley licked his face on Monday Night Raw was, "There’s a tarantula in the garage."

Rhea Ripley, who is married to former WWE star and current AEW talent Buddy Matthews, also discussed how her husband reacts to her on-screen romance with Dominik Mysterio. The love triangle storyline between Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, and Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the most compelling feuds on WWE television. Share your thoughts on the storyline.