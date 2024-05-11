‘This is Fire’: CM Punk’s New Look at WWE 2K24 Leaves Fans Excited; To Be Unveiled On May 15

CM Punk’s popularity in WWE could only be second to Cody Rhodes right now. The Second City Saint has a sea of fans in the wrestling world, even after being away from the company for nearly a decade. This was evident when Punk made a sensation return to the WWE at Survivor Series in 2023. Even in France, where CM Punk was not present, the crowd was chanting his name.

And now his first look of WWE Games 2K24 is creating waves. When the official X handle of WWE Games on Friday unveiled the new look of Punk for the upcoming WWE 2K24 game, CM Punk’s fans were overjoyed.



What’s the recent update in the new game?

As per the recent update, Punk will be part of the ECW Punk Pack which will be released on May 15, 2024. This pack will additionally include former WWE ECW wrestlers like Bubba Ray Dudley, D-Von Dudley, Sandman, Terry Funk.

Fans give thumbs up to CM Punk’s WWE 2K24 Look

Fans on X were all praise for Punk’s new look. One fan wrote, “This is fire.” Another said, “YOOOOO HE LOOKS PERFECT.” A third wrote, “this the best scan holy shit.” A fourth wrote, “Finally!! I’ve been waiting on this!.” The fifth wrote, “Omggg it’s beautiful.”

Another fan said, “HIS MODEL IS PERFECT ?????? they got his scan so accurate!.”



So, Punk’s new look has received five stars from the fans. Some fans are already contemplating using Punk’s character to play in the matches. “I need to do a cm punk vs Cody Vs bray triple threat,” the sixth user wrote. Another user put forth his desire to have AJ Styles vs Punk.

When is CM Punk returning to the ring?

All that CM Punk fans are waiting for is his return to the squared circle. The Second City Saint is nursing a torn triceps injury which he got at Royal Rumble 2024. Punk was the runner-up at the event, and was even the favorite to win the match.

But it was Cody Rhodes who eventually had the last laugh, winning the Rumble and then winning the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns.

For now, Punk is currently locked in a storyline with Drew McIntyre and the two are exchanging words these days. A high-level match between them is expected in SummerSlam by which Punk is expected to return to the ring. All fingers crossed.

