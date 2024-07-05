THIS Is How Clyde Drexler Brought Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson Closer Together

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are popular for their incredible on-court coordination, often leaving fans in awe with their seamless teamwork. However, their close friendship and on court took time to develop, challenging the common assumption that they were instant best friends.



The duo, now famously known as the Splash Brothers, had a unique journey to building their strong bond, with a pivotal moment that came during a golf game involving NBA legends Clyde Drexler and Dominique Wilkins.

A game changing summer

It was during a summer that Curry and Thompson played for Team USA that their bond started to take shape. After a good amount of free time, the two ended up on the golf course with Drexler and Wilkins. Here was where their friendship unexpectedly took off thanks to Drexler's lighthearted taunting about their golf swings.

In a recent episode of "Podcast P with Paul George," Klay Thompson shared this story, recalling how Drexler's lighthearted jokes made them laugh and connect with one another away from the court."We didn’t really start connecting until our third year together when we played for Team USA. We had a lot of free time, so we hit the golf course. Playing with legends like Dominique Wilkins and Clyde Drexler was amazing, but it was Clyde’s constant teasing that brought us together. He kept saying, ‘Look at these country club swings!’ and it became a running joke that helped break the ice," Thompson explained.



Also Read: 5 Youngest Coaches in NBA History

Advertisement

Building trust and chemistry

Curry and Thompson needed to engage off the court during this time. Their perfect on-court performance was a result of the trust and camaraderie they were able to develop on the golf course's laid-back atmosphere. One of the most famous collaborations in NBA history began with a relationship that grew out of shared experiences and humor.

Their professional synergy was further strengthened by the bond they built during these golf outings, in addition to their personal relationship. As their mutual regard and understanding increased, they were able to coordinate and communicate more effectively when playing games.



Also Read: Bob Fitzgerald to Lead 2024 Olympic Basketball Play-by-Play for NBCUniversal

End of an era for Splash Brothers?

Recently, Klay Thompson announced his decision to join the Dallas Mavericks, marking the end of an era for the Golden State Warriors. This move signifies a new chapter in both his and Curry’s careers. Despite the change, the legacy of the Splash Brothers will endure.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry took to social media to express his heartfelt sentiments, writing, “Gonna miss you @klaythompson. Our journey together was something special. We changed the game and the Bay Area forever. Your contributions on and off the court were incredible. Thank you for everything, my brother. Go shine with the Mavericks.”



Also Read: LeBron James and Stephen Curry Teaming Up Won’t Make Warriors Superteam Claims Former NBA Champion

A new beginning

The memories of his time with Curry will continue to motivate Thompson as he starts on his new journey with the Mavericks. Their relationship, which was built on mutual support and similar experiences, established a benchmark for greatness and teamwork in the NBA. Even though they might not be wearing the same uniform, fans and other players will continue to honor the Splash Brothers' legacy.

The story of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson serves as a reminder that true friendships take time to develop, often sparked by unexpected moments. Their journey from teammates to close friends, aided by a memorable summer of golf and laughter, showcases the importance of personal connections in achieving greatness on the court.

Advertisement

Also Read: Fact Check: Is Kobe Bryant Only Person To Ever Win Olympic Medal and Oscar Both? Find Out