This Is How Much US Track Star Noah Lyes Makes for Winning Gold Medal in Paris Olympics

It was a moment that felt almost destined. With a burst of sheer, electrifying speed, Noah Lyles clinched his first-ever Olympic gold medal in the men’s 100m race, leaving behind Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson and the reigning champion Marcell Jacobs. The world watched in breathless anticipation as Lyles thundered down the track, each stride a powerful testament to his years of relentless training and unwavering dedication. As he crossed the finish line, the roar of the crowd was deafening—Noah Lyles was now the “World’s Fastest Man.”

Beyond the immense glory of this achievement, Lyles' victory brought him a significant financial windfall. Before the 2024 Paris Games, USA Athletics had pledged $50,000 to each gold medalist.

World Athletics added to the pot, announcing a prize pool of $2.4 million, ensuring $50,000 for every gold medalist.

But the surprises didn’t end there. Former NFL stars Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson upped the ante, promising an additional $25,000 each to the victors. In total, Lyles found himself $137,500 richer, a tangible reward for his extraordinary feat.

Yet, beyond the monetary gains, it was the intangible glory that truly defined this moment. Lyles’ victory wasn’t just about speed; it was about heart, grit, and an indomitable spirit that refused to settle for anything less than greatness.

Noah Lyles Walks the Talk on the Grand Stage

In both the Heat and the semifinal of the event, Noah finished second. In the first round on Saturday, Noah didn’t break a lot of sweat and still clocked 10.04 seconds to cross the finishing line behind the winner Louie Hinchliffe of Great Britain.

In today’s semifinal, again, Noah matched his personal best in the distance (9.83 seconds) to secure his spot in the finals, trailing behind only Jamaica’s Oblique Seville.

However, with everything on the line in the finals, Lyles decided to become synonymous with speed as he scooped the victory from under arch-rival Kishane Thompson’s nose with a spectacular 9.79-second finish.

Thompson had the world lead in the men’s 100m dash, which he bagged at the Jamaican Team Trials last month, making it clear that he wouldn’t let his American colleagues get a hall pass.

However, Noah was determined to showcase his worth as well. Leading up to the prestigious tournament, Lyles had won several important races at multiple meetings and was one of the favorites to clinch gold.

Moreover, with his bold claims to bag four gold at the 33rd Olympics, not many doubted that he would go on to compensate for his only bronze medal from the Tokyo Games.

But will speed be his aid again for the men's 200m? Will Noah lay claim to an additional $137,500 after securing his second gold at the City of Love? The world waits eagerly to see if Lyles can continue his winning streak and cement his legacy as one of the greatest sprinters of all time.

