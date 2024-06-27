THIS Is How You Can Become An Extra In the Chiefs’ Hallmark Movie Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story

This season, the Kansas City Chiefs are going to take a thrilling turn off the field when they collaborate with Skydance Sports, the NFL, and Hallmark to produce Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story, a holiday film. Starring Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, and Ed Begley Jr., the movie will debut this winter on the Hallmark Channel during the 15th annual Countdown to Christmas event. But the most thrilling aspect, maybe? You have an opportunity to participate as an extra in the action!



The goal of this innovative endeavor is to present Chiefs Kingdom's customs and spirit in a joyful festive environment. “We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this. This partnership unites two passionate fan bases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom's energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season,” Chiefs president Mark Donovan said, expressing his excitement about the partnership.

Be a part of the movie

If you’ve ever dreamed of being in a movie, now’s your chance. Wright/Laird Casting in Kansas City is looking for extras for Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. Here’s how you can apply:

1. Fill Out the Form: You’ll need to complete an application form, which can be found here .

2. Submit Photos: The form will ask you to upload two photos – a headshot and a full-body shot.

3. Basic Requirements: Applicants must be 18 years or older. No professional acting experience is necessary.



4. Pay: Selected extras will be paid $150 per day of filming.



5. Availability: Filming will take place in Kansas City from July 6 to July 27, so make sure you’re available during that period.



The casting call also asks for information about whether you have a talent agent, if you’re local to Kansas City, and even whether you can rollerblade.



A number of Kansas City venues, including the famous GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, will be used for filming. This location provides a true window into the core of Chiefs culture in addition to anchoring the film in the neighborhood.

More than just a movie

The Chiefs and Hallmark have revealed plans for unique gameday activations and co-branded items in addition to the movie, all aimed at improving the fan experience. "There is a special alchemy between these two iconic organizations—Hallmark and the Kansas City Chiefs, both homegrown and rooted in values, tradition, and community," stated Darren Abbott, chief brand officer of Hallmark. "We are excited to give audiences a front-row seat to this community's spirit, rich traditions, and passionate fans that define Kansas City by fusing the warmth of Hallmark storytelling with the excitement of professional football."



Chiefs supporters have a unique opportunity to participate in a project that combines the excitement of football with the nostalgia of a holiday film. Becoming an extra in Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story is a special way to honor the team and the holidays, regardless of whether you've been a Chiefs Kingdom regular for years or not.



Don't pass up this opportunity to participate in a great partnership. Apply right away, and who knows? This holiday season, you might find yourself on the big screen!

