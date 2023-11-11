'This is legally binding': Conor McGregor finally reacts to the rumors of his return and his opponent

Former UFC double division champion Conor McGregor has been out of the octagon for almost three years. He last fought Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021 in a trilogy fight. The bout was stopped when McGregor broke his leg.

Following the injury, McGregor underwent rehab and had his leg surgically repaired. Now, after three long years, McGregor is fit to fight and is training hard. The Notorious one has even entered the UFC’s anti-drug program.

Recently, McGregor dropped a picture of himself in his UFC fight attire, looking ready for war. He even tweeted about his return and hinted at his next opponent.

“I promise the UFC would never even have to announce to me who I am fighting, they could do a surprise announcement out of nowhere, a date, an opponent, completely out of the blue, absolutely anyone, at any time, and I’d be in the gym prepping tactics for it. This is legally binding.”

Conor McGregor rumored return

The 35-year-old former champion is rumored to make his return at the UFC 300 event in 2024. Dana White, the CEO of UFC, recently announced major title fights for 2024 in a row.

In January, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland will defend his title for the first time at UFC 297, followed by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski making his return and defending his title in February at UFC 298. Then, in March at UFC 299, UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will defend his title for the first time.

McGregor himself mentioned the possibility of returning to the Octagon next April, and UFC 300 is scheduled for that month.

The Notorious is rumored to face former Bellator champion and UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler. Iron Chandler called out King Mac after knocking out Tony Ferguson.

However, there are still no official announcements from UFC regarding McGregor's next opponent.

