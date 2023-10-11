‘This is not time for politics': Floyd Mayweather uses private jet to deliver food to Israel amid ongoing war

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat, and physical abuse.

Recently, the whole world has been shocked by the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. On Saturday Palestinian terrorist group Hamas surprise attacked Israel with 3,000 rockets in less than twenty minutes. After the attack, numerous innocent people lost their lives and families, following these attacks Israel declared war against Palestine and they are now at war.

Many countries including the USA, have shown support towards Israel and are helping them in this war. Many famous sportspersons and personalities reacted and supported Israel and showcased their support towards innocent people who died there, eleven US citizens died in the Hamas attack.

ALSO READ: When Floyd Mayweather dissed Khabib Nurmagomedov for boasting about knocking Conor McGregor down

Floyd Mayweather supports Israel by sending his aids

Boxing undefeated champion Floyd Mayweather showed his concern and support for Israel he posted on his Instagram a picture of the Israel flag and said “I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all costs. I stand for Peace. I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!” Mayweather unlike other celebs didn't hide his true feelings he stood up in clear support of Israel

According to TMZ Sports' recent report Mayweather has arranged to send his private jet “ Air Mayweather” this weekend to Israel to aid them. He will be spending food, water, and even bulletproof jackets for the IDF army and civilians.

Mayweather is trying to do his best he sending his own pilots there to safely provide aid to people. This is not the first time Money Mayweather has supported people in bad times. He also helped approximately seventy families in the Muia fires. He also said “ "This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless humankind!"

Mayweather wants to keep Politics aside and just help humankind he in every way supports Isreal in this crisis many combat stars including Sean Strickland, Jake Paul, The Rock and many more have soon their concern and reacted on the matter.

ALSO READ: NBA journalist Jackson Frank fired after criticizing Philadelphia 76ers for supporting Israel