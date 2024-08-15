‘This Is What a First Lady Looks Like’: Fans Credit Ayesha Curry for Steph’s Paris Olympic Heroics

There are moments when having someone by your side can make all the difference in the world. The fact that Stephen Curry had his partner by his side in the middle of the Paris Games is undoubtedly appreciated by fans of Team USA in the 2024 Summer Olympics, as it resulted in one of the most unforgettable basketball plays in recent memory.

After the U.S. and Curry defeated France to win the gold medal in Paris a few days ago, supporters are beginning to think that Steph may not have been the only reason for the victory. Rather, it's possible that his wife, Ayesha, had a significant influence on his outburst of aggression toward the end of the competition.

Steph didn't have a great performance to begin the Olympics; in the first four games, he only scored 7.3 points per game and only made five three-pointers. But once Ayesha left to go live with her husband in Paris, Steph took to the court, scoring 30 points a night on average and making 17 three-pointers in all.

As a result, Steph created one of the most memorable moments in Olympic basketball history by making four three-pointers in the last few minutes against France to give the United States the gold medal. Nobody will say that Ayesha’s arrival in Paris was the only reason behind the change in Steph’s form, but in the same way, nobody can deny that she made a significant impact.

Cheering on her husband, Steph Curry, who won gold with Team USA at the Summer Games, Ayesha Curry said she had a great time in Paris. The cookbook author posted on Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a glimpse of her time at the Paris Games.

On August 10, after Team USA defeated France 98-87 in the gold medal game, she looked emotional during a run-in with French police. “We had the best time celebrating and cheering on [Steph Curry] at the Olympics,” she wrote, including photos of her and their two sons, Canon, 5, and Caius Chai, who was born in May.

Curry's brother, guard Seth Curry of the Hornets, and his wife Callie Rivers, as well as his sister Sydel and her husband, guard Damion Lee of the Suns, were in Paris to support him as he competed in his first Olympic Games.

