‘This is what happens when cousins have s*x’: Conor McGregor aims personal jibe at Islam Makhachev prior UFC 294

Conor McGregor seems to be engaged in a battle with several top combat stars today. Earlier, he took shots at boxing icon Canelo Alvarez and didn't spare UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is gearing up to defend his title this Saturday against featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294. During the media day discussions for UFC 294, Islam addressed various topics, including his upcoming fight with Alexander, and didn't shy away from taking shots at UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Islam emphasized, “It doesn’t matter how many days or who it's going to be. If you're a real champion, you have to fight. They've ranked Jon Jones as the number 1 guy right now, but who has he beaten in his last five fights? This is nonsense, and I'm not following their narrative anymore."

McGregor, it appears, took offense to Islam's views on his good friend Jon Jones. He retorted on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “This guy is a gumbeen. This is what happens when cousins have s*x relations and have a child together. This is the result."

ALSO READ: 'Step in to the cage and fight': Connor McGregor teases UFC fight with Canelo Alverez after social media feud

Conor McGregor's history with Islam Makhachev and his team:

Conor McGregor's history is quite extensive. He faced Khabib in 2018 at UFC 229, with Islam serving as Khabib's sparring partner at the time. After Khabib secured the win by choking out The Notorious, chaos ensued. Eagle leaped off the cage to confront McGregor’s grappling coach Dillon Danis, and simultaneously, Islam engaged with McGregor inside the cage.

Since that incident, Team Islam and McGregor have been locked in verbal exchanges whenever an opportunity presents itself. McGregor took a hiatus after sustaining a leg injury during a fight against Dustin in 2021. After two years of recovery, the 155 Pound King is making a highly anticipated return. His potential opponent is speculated to be Michael Chandler.

Speaking at the UFC 284 media day, Makhachev hinted that if McGregor faces Chandler next and loses, he might consider retiring.

ALSO READ: ‘I’ll kick you raw pink’: Conor McGregor responds to Canelo Alvarez’s one-hand diss