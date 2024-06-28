‘This Is Why They Wanna Trade You’: Kyle Kuzma Gets Cooked by NBA Fans While Taking Shot at Joe Biden’s Tax Relief Tweet

While the Washington Wizards are settling in Kyle Kuzma’s trade with the Sacramento Kings, the Michigan born star forward seems to have engaged in an off-beat banter going far away from the basketball court.

Kyle Kuzma Gets Cooked by NBA Fans while taking shot at Joe Biden

Kuzma's recent response has become an internet sensation as he attempted to inject some unexpected humor into US President Joe Biden's pledge to reduce taxes for middle-class citizens. The NBA champion playfully shared a GIF featuring an MLB player, aiming to poke fun at the president's promise.

However, his sarcastic tweet did not go well for him as his followers took the turn South. While commenting on Kuz’s reaction, an X/Twitter user wrote: “this is why they wanna trade you Kuz”

The fan seemed to trash Kyle for his ongoing trade procedure with the Sacramento Kings. Although he was not the only one who seemed to be discontent with his reaction to Biden’s tweet, many more users flocked in to take shots at the NBA star.

Another user wrote: “kuz you realize trump doesn’t fw minorities right. i get ur rich but have some class”

A fan named Ethan reacted with: “You signed a $100M deal and want to weigh in on middle class economics with a GIF?”

Few more users tweeted:

Wizards nearing Kyle Kuzma trade with Kings

The Sacramento Kings are making aggressive moves to enhance their roster ahead of the upcoming 2024-25 NBA season, with reports indicating a strong interest in acquiring Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma. The Kings, who were previously linked to pursuing Zach LaVine, may have shifted their focus to Kuzma as per insights from Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer.

With the Wizards looking to rebuild after a challenging season, Kuzma emerges as a valuable asset for Sacramento to target in their quest for playoff contention. As the Wizards initiate a roster overhaul following a disappointing 15-67 finish in the previous season, the potential trade involving Kuzma signifies a strategic move for both teams.

Kuzma's standout performance in the 2023-24 season, where he showcased versatility and offensive prowess, presents the Kings with a significant boost in firepower alongside the likes of De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and others.

Should the Kings secure the acquisition of Kuzma, it could potentially elevate their competitiveness and strengthen their chances for a successful playoff push.

