THIS is Why Tom Brady 'Has More Respect' for Jayson Tatum Post Paris Olympics Benching Controversy

From one athlete to another, respect is the baton that never drops. NFL legend Tom Brady recently shared his take on Jayson Tatum’s challenges during the Paris 2024 Olympics, giving him credit for his professionalism and putting the team's needs first, even during tough tides.

Tom Brady expressed in an Instagram comment that Jayson Tatum deserves more recognition for the sacrifices he made to help the team secure a gold medal, going undefeated in the process.

"A true professional! A true champion! And a great teammate! We should celebrate people who care more about the team's success than their own! There are so many people in every organization who might not always play a "starting" role but have a huge impact on the team's success. I respect Jayson Tatum more now than ever! This is what we should be teaching our kids!”

Jayson Tatum had a horrible stint at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He was one of three Boston Celtics players joining the likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, and a star-studded USA Basketball roster, and though his performance wasn’t exactly a highlight reel, NFL icon Tom Brady saw it differently.

USA Basketball head coach Steve Kerr kept Jayson Tatum on the bench for two entire Olympic games, including a tense semifinal against Nikola Jokić and Serbia. Kerr gave a flimsy "math problem" reason for the decision, which shifted the conversation away from Tatum’s growth as a selfless leader and instead fueled debates over whether Tatum deserved his spot on Team USA.

Advertisement

Throughout the Olympics and the NBA playoffs, Tatum didn't receive the praise he deserved. So naturally, once the action was over, Jayson Tatum recently opened up about being benched . Instead of celebrating him as the NBA's highest-paid superstar, critics focused on his shooting struggles rather than his ability to involve his teammates and keep the Celtics winning—Boston went 16-3 in the postseason.

Sure, Tatum didn’t walk away with the Finals MVP, but that wasn’t the main focus in head coach Joe Mazulla’s locker room. Just like Brady did under former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for twenty years, Tatum embraced Boston’s vision: winning a championship.

LeBron James and Kevin Durant’s presence made minutes for forwards scarce, especially with Team USA experimenting with double-big lineups, giving Bam Adebayo or Anthony Davis time at power forward.

With the Olympic games lasting only 40 minutes, there wasn’t much room for Tatum in the game plan. His shooting slump only made Kerr and the coaching staff’s decision easier.

Advertisement

Despite coming off a summer where he secured both an NBA title and a gold medal, Jayson Tatum is gearing up for the 2024-25 NBA season with a chip on his shoulder.