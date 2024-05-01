Playoff Throwback: When Miami Heat Became First Play-In Team to Upset No. 1 Seed

The 2022-23 regular season wasn't smooth sailing for the reputed Miami Heat. Finishing their regular season with just 44 wins was a far cry from their previous season campaign, where they managed to top the Eastern Conference and reach the Conference Finals.

Fortunately, the late-season heroics kicked in for Coach Spolstra's South Beach squad as they beat the Atlanta Hawks to earn the number eight seed. While earning the Playoff spot was an easy first step for the Heat, their next challenge was none other than the first-seed Milwaukee Bucks.

The Unlikely Underdogs

With high stakes on the line, the Heat were ready to prove their Playoff potential. But against a team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, a former two-time MVP, the road to the conference finals seemed like a destination too far.

The Bucks, boasting an impressive regular season record of 58 wins, were favored to win the series in five games or less against a relatively less experienced Heat squad. The Heat weren’t perfect all season but needed their best contributors to step up and deliver when it mattered the most.

Jimmy Butler’s Heroics Earned Miami the Series

Leading the charge in Game 1, Butler scored a game-high 35 points, 11 assists, and three steals to register a well-earned victory in the win column. An unexpected series-altering moment came during the first minutes of the Game when Giannis fell flat on his back and suffered an untimely back injury.

A shocking injury during playoff time meant lots of speculation on Giannis’s recovery and whether he would make it in time to lead his team. With the Heat winning the first game 130-117 to go up 1-0, chatter began flowing around that they weren't pushovers after all.

The Bucks made a much-needed comeback in Game 2. With Brooke Lopez and Jrue Holiday scoring a combined 49 points, 9 rebounds, and 13 assists, Milwaukee maintained a consistent lead to win the game and tie the series for good.

However, despite the team’s dominant showing in Game 2, it was all downhill from there.

The Heat showed up to Game 3 looking to display dominance, and it showed in their gameplay. Spoelstra's Heat led the game in scoring in all four quarters, with Butler scoring a game-high 30 points on 63% shooting.

As Giannis made his return in a crucial Game 4, experts anticipated Milwaukee would tie the series before they headed to Milwaukee for the next game. Sadly, the solid contributions from the Greek freak and Lopez were in vain, as Butler's fourth-quarter hustle earned Miami the win.

Jimmy Butler scored a playoff career-high 56 points to help the Miami Heat extend their series lead by three games to one.

Game 5 was do-or-die, so the matchup ended up being a competitive scoring affair, with both teams exchanging leads throughout the game. Unfortunately, the Heat played better basketball and, on April 26, 2023, defeated the Bucks 128-126 to earn a monumental playoff series win.

Becoming the first Play-In team to win a playoff series, the Heat went on to win the Eastern Conference and face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Miami did come up short, but it became an example of perseverance, showing everyone that regular-season results don’t dictate playoff success.

