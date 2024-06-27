THIS NBA Draft Pick Has Unique Name Inspired by Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant

Ja’Kobe Walter, the first-round pick of the Toronto Raptors, attracted the attention of NBA fans with his extraordinary talents as well as his unique name, which is created by combining the two best icons of basketball: Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.



The combination of the names "Jordan" and "Kobe" represented the talent that his parents, Eddie and Sabrina Walter, confidently believed he would inherit, making Walter one of the top picks with the 19th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft.

The stakes are higher for Walter's future NBA career because of his great college performance and unique name, representing one of the best two players in basketball history. Supporters have compared the youngster to the outstanding careers of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan, mockingly setting high expectations for him. However, Walter seemed eager to accept the task.

He made a bold fashion statement when he turned up for the draft wearing a brightly embroidered purple blazer with a black shirt and pants. His outfit was completed with a platinum chain with diamond embellishments spelling out "Wubbs," his handle, and the name of his Instagram account, which he has already gained around 33,000 plus followers.

A legacy of basketball greatness

Walter's connection to basketball doesn't end with his first name- Ja'Kobe. His father, Eddie Walter, was a basketball star in his own time for the Birmingham Southern team from 1994 to 1996. Known as "The Webs" Because of his great defensive expertise and skills.

Eddie Walter focused more on his intercepts and steals and had set an all-time record with 194 steals. On the contrary, Ja’Kobe has a different play than his father since he focuses more on his offensive skills rather than the defence.

College career highlights

Ja'Kobe Walter had a standout college basketball career at Baylor University. During the 2023-24 season, he was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year and earned a spot on the third-team All-Big 12.

He showed versatility by averaging 14.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. NBA scouts attracted Walter's attention due to his strong play and tremendous scoring, which cemented his status as one of the best guards in college basketball.

When Ja'Kobe Walter begins his NBA career with the Toronto Raptors, he will certainly face expectations based on his name and his success in college. But because his name being a combination of basketball legend Micheal Jordan and Kobe Bryant, he may not be able to live up to the high expectations set on him.

