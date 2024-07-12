‘This Never Gets Old’: Joe Burrow’s Funny Play Call Goes Viral Again

Joe Burrow is going viral again for his play calls as a video of the Cincinnati Bengals' quarterback has resurfaced on the internet. Users on the internet cannot stop talking about the funny moments and this also includes the franchise. Bengals think the video of the 27-year-old and his playful conversation is something that can be watched forever.

The footage is from last year when the franchise published a video of the player following their victory against the Buffalo Bills and the conversation has been circulated again. Let's have a look at the incomprehensible play calls that Burrow provided to his teammates.

Joe Burrow is going viral again for his funny play calls

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals uploaded footage from Joe Burrow's mic after their win against the Buffalo Bills with the American footballer saying random funny words which grabbed everyone's attention.

The phrase which has been widely talked about is when the quarterback, all of sudden, along with other random words mixed “baby dizzy”. Burrow could be heard saying “Grizzle left tight F-fly pass 37 punch waggle help baby dizzy x fan on the turbo.”

Meanwhile, the official account of the National Football League (NFL) uploaded the footage from last year once again with the caption, “These play calls are quite interesting, to say the least.” alongside many responses, the Bengals replied, “Doesn’t matter how many times we watch this…never gets old.”

Advertisement

Fans react to Joe Burrow's viral play calls

The NFL fans on the internet were recalled again with Joe Burrow's viral video from last year. A user wrote, “Who and what did I just hear lmao Bruh!”

Another wrote, “Annual Burrow post.”

A user wrote that the video was worth watching “Again and again.”

One quoted the video by the NFL, “Who came up with these names for the play call.”

A comment on the NFL account's post from last year read, “This feels like an SNL skit.”

Another wrote, “Wait, did hear "b*oty" in there somewhere?

Meanwhile, several NFL stars are set to be featured in EA's latest College Football 25 and Burrow is said to be part of it. Also, the former LSU Tigers player, Burrow recently revealed his desire to play for the US Flag Football Team during a podcast with Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner also wants Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson to join him. The flag football will be played for the first time at the Olympics and Burrow hopes the nation will win a gold in the debut.

Advertisement

Ahead of the upcoming NFL season, Burrow wants to be fully fit after being sidelined for six games following a wrist injury last season. The star player already thinks the Bengals will win the AFC North this season.

The quarterback said, “Bengals first, and then I don’t care,” when asked about the AFC North standings during the Pardon My Take podcast. Now that healthy Burrow is back, the Bengals are set to kick off their upcoming campaign against the New England Patriots at home in September.