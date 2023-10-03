'This one is not taken': Tom Brady Fanatic Veronika Rajek Reveals New NFL Quarterback Crush

Stunning model, Veronika Rajek, well-known for being a die-hard supporter of Tom Brady, recently shifted her allegiance. She was once smitten by the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB's on-field exploits in 2022, but this year, another has caught her fancy. Rajek took to Instagram to make the revelation.

Rajek, in her post, professed her admiration for 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy. Flaunting a picture of herself amidst Purdy's decorative merchandise, she announced, “Purdy mania over here. This one is not taken LOL.“

Rajek gained prominence back in 2022 when she announced her reverence for the GOAT, after witnessing Tom Brady's power play against the New Orleans Saints. She stirred the internet with her audacious commentary about the 7-time Super Bowl champion’s physique, deeming it as “too risqué for social media.” Rajek, boasting a following of 6.1 million on her platform, has sparked an even larger buzz with her recent declaration of 'Purdy mania'.

ALSO READ: Tom Brady and Steph Curry reportedly made USD 55M and USD 35M for just 60 hours work to endorse FTX before scam scandal

Who is Veronika Rajek?

Veronika Rajek, who is widely recognized for her deep affection for Tom Brady as well as her large Instagram following, holds the title of a 'Fashion Nova Ambassador' according to the social media platform. Rajek's bio portrays her as an influencer.

Prominent brands like Dolce and Gabbana, Blumarine, and Vera Wang have previously experienced Rajek's modeling skills, as projected by her website.

At the tender age of 16, she commenced her modeling career and took part in beauty contests like Miss Slovakia 2016 and Miss Summer 2015.

Rajek, a 26-year-old influencer and sports fanatic, can frequently be spotted in her Tampa Bay Buccaneers gear and brandishing her enthusiasm for number 12. Since 2019, she has made an impressive mark in the public sphere, growing her follower count to over a million.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady found himself at the center of relentless inquiries about his marriage and the Super Bowl prospects of the Buccaneers during this offseason. Nevertheless, the quarterback currently aims for yet another long playoff run while several potential suitors have their eyes on, the now-single, father of three.

ALSO READ: There goes loyalty... Real Madrid alum Gareth Bale picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as ultimate UCL winner