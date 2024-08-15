THIS Rising Superstar Has a Similar UFC Career Trajectory to Conor McGregor Says Dana White

Is the UFC witnessing the rise of its next Conor McGregor? Dana White certainly thinks so. In a recent chat with Jim Rome, the UFC boss drew compelling parallels between Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett and a young McGregor. He reminisced about the skepticism surrounding McGregor's early days, a sentiment now mirroring Paddy's journey.

White praised Pimblett's latest knockout performance against Bobby Green, highlighting his charisma and fan magnetism. Could "The Baddy" truly echo McGregor's iconic climb?

Dana White didn’t hold back in his praise for Paddy Pimblett during his conversation with Jim Rome. He sees a lot of McGregor in Pimblett, especially when it comes to defying expectations. White stated, “He reminds me of Conor when Conor first started because everybody said, ‘Oh, Conor’s not that good, all the hype, and this and that,’ and they just keep sticking it to everybody every time they fight.”

This comparison isn’t just about charisma—White believes Pimblett has the same hunger and drive that fueled McGregor’s legendary career. Pimblett’s UFC journey has been nothing short of impressive. Since joining the promotion, he has built a solid record, with his recent first-round submission victory over Bobby Green at UFC 304 being his most significant win yet.

Before that, Pimblett faced Jared Gordon in a controversial fight where many questioned his performance. Despite that, Pimblett has continued to prove his critics wrong. With each fight, he’s climbing the lightweight ranks, showing that he’s more than just talk.

White also pointed out how Pimblett’s ability to captivate fans mirrors McGregor’s early days. “Paddy is one of those guys; everybody keeps doubting him, everybody keeps saying he’s not good, people keep calling him out and wanting to fight him, and then to go in and do what he did to Bobby Green, it’s hard to say that Paddy isn’t the real deal. He’s fun, he’s entertaining, and he’s a tough kid,” White added.

Pimblett’s rise is undeniable, and with Dana White backing him, the sky might just be the limit. His knack for backing up bold claims shone brightly long before his UFC 304 showcase. Reflecting on his early confidence, a tweet from a 16-year-old Pimblett to Dana White resurfaced , stating, “Hi Dana I'm a 16-yearold 5-0 NSAC amateur and a bantamweight champ in the UK. Guess we will be doing business in the future.”

This early self-assurance wasn't just talk; it was prophetic. At UFC 304, Pimblett silenced skeptics by submitting King Green in the first round, a victory that not only validated his pre-fight swagger but also earned him a $200k bonus and high praise from White. “

But will Pimblett reach the same heights as McGregor? Only time will tell. Do you think Paddy has what it takes to become the UFC’s next global superstar? Keep an eye on this rising talent.