'This S*** Should Be Illegal': Fans React to Dana White Claiming Power Slap Is Bigger Than

Dana White recently shared his thoughts on Power Slap. He believes it will surpass the UFC in a few years. Although the 54-year-old is stern about his beliefs, fans took to social media to rip him to shreds about his opinion.

The president of the UFC, Dana White, has praised Power Slap on multiple occasions. However, the fans are sick of hearing it. In the MMA community, the sport is often laughed at and not taken seriously. This was an opportunity for fans to go after White for his claims.

Dana White claims Power Slap is bigger than the UFC

The recent Power Slap event was a massive success. Ex-UFC star Paige VanZant made her first appearance in the tournament and won in spectacular fashion. Although these clips became viral, Dana White instantly took the cake with this statement.

In the post-fight press conference, Dana White made a shocking claim. He believes Power Slap is the biggest sport in the world. He took a step further, revealing that it has the capacity to overtake the well-beloved UFC in a couple of years.

“This will be bigger than the UFC,” said Dana White. The founder of the organization believes in Power Slap’s future enough to surpass the former. Judging by the footage, the 54-year-old CEO appeared stern in his belief.

From the early days of Power Slap, Dana White had expressed his love for the sport. Two contenders face each other as they deliver a powerful smack to the face, which appears to be White’s favorite sport to watch.

White asks critics to revisit his recent comments years down the line. Dana appears confident enough in his statement that he proceeded to go off in the press conference. However, fans were not having it.

Fans react to Dana White’s recent claims about Power Slap

After Dana White’s recent claims regarding the Power Slap and UFC, fans took to social media to troll the 54-year-old promoter. The MMA community is furious at these remarks, and they have proceeded to defend the UFC.

Popular X user named Prabh wrote, “Why does Dana have so much more love for power slap then the UFC. Just makes no sense.” It appears that fans are baffled at White’s adoration for the sport.

Another fan with the username Jake p fan wrote, “Hell no. That s*** should be illegal.” Apart from disagreeing, a few members of the community call for a ban for Power Slap.

“Because he put a lot of money into PowerSlap,” said another fan. Popular belief within the community is that Dana White invested a lot into the organization.

Another fan compared the contenders that take part in Power Slap and the UFC. “Nobody knows anyone on the power slap roster, name a person.”

Do you think Dana White is justified in believing Power Slap is bigger than the UFC?