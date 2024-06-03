‘This Sh** Was So Funny’: Kyle Kuzma Reacts to LeBron James Charging at Austin Rivers in 2020
Kyle Kuzma relives the humorous moment when Austin Rivers inadvertently irritates LeBron James during the 2020 Western Conference Semifinals.
In a humorous yet memorable moment from the 2020 NBA playoffs, Kyle Kuzma found himself at the center stage of amusement as he witnessed LeBron James and Austin Rivers nearly engage in a heated confrontation.
During the conference semifinals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets, tensions momentarily flared when Rivers accidentally tapped a ball into the back of LeBron's head.
James, visibly irritated at the unexpected contact, swiveled around in frustration, only to have Rivers swiftly apologize and then diffuse the situation before it escalated further. Kyle Kuzma, who was on the court at the time, couldn't stifle his laughter then and continued to find the incident amusing even years later.
The incident, surfacing during the "Orlando Bubble" playoffs, became a subject of playful banter within the NBA community, with a resurfaced video sparking debates on LeBron James’ intimidation factor on the court.
LeBron James was in disbelief for three-point blunder during Rockets-Warriors game
LeBron James expressed profound disbelief when reflecting on the Houston Rockets' notorious performance against the Golden State Warriors, specifically their unprecedented sequence of missed three-point shots.
During the 2018 Western Conference Finals, the Rockets went on a historic streak of 27 consecutive missed three-point attempts, a truly astonishing display that left James incredulous.
In a recent episode of the 'Mind the Game' podcast alongside JJ Redick, James voiced his disbelief, incredulously highlighting the persistence of the Rockets in continuing to shoot despite their misfortune.
He emphasized the versatility of the Rockets' roster, noting that they possessed players capable of scoring inside the paint, making their strategy all the more confounding to him.
