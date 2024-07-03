‘This Stuff Is All Very Real’: Jon Jones Adresses Jiri Prochazka’s Black Magic Accusations on Alex Pereira

Remember Jiri Prochazka saying Alex Pereira uses magic to win fights? Well, things just got even weirder. Jon Jones, the former Light Heavyweight king, jumped into the octagon... metaphorically speaking, that is. With a cryptic tweet, Jones acknowledged the talk of "spirit stuff" in MMA.

He even admitted to feeling strange vibes himself! But then Jones went all in on Jesus, calling him the ultimate champion. So, is Jones backing up Prochazka's black magic claims? How much does spirituality play into the mental games of MMA?

Does Jones believe Pereira's magic trickery?

Jon Jones, always a figure of intrigue in the UFC, recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on an ongoing debate that's as mysterious as it is captivating. "There has been a lot of talk about spirit channeling and magic in MMA lately. This stuff is all very real," he tweeted.

Delving deeper, Jones described his own experiences: "I felt all types of weird energies walking into those arenas. Looking certain opponents in the eyes."

His tweet didn’t stop there; he made his stance clear with a powerful declaration, "I want to let you all know that Jesus Christ is king, he is and always will be undefeated. Every knee shall bow."

This comes amidst the fiery build-up to the UFC 303 main event where Jiri Prochazka has accused his opponent, Alex Pereira, of using black magic to gain a competitive edge. Prochazka's claim has not only added an unusual twist to their rematch but also sparked a broader discussion on the role of spiritual practices in combat sports.

Advertisement

At an interview Prochazka said this, "He is trying to play something. I saw him in his eyes. What he's doing some technique. It doesn't matter, I'm pure. I don't care. I just want to show a pure performance. Who's the best? I [am]."

ALSO READ: UFC 303: Israel Adesanya Predicts Light Heavyweight Matchup Between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka; DETAILS Inside

Thus, the stage is set, and the discussion broadens, blending the physical with the metaphysical, making fans and fighters alike wonder just how much of their sport straddles these two realms.

Dana White embraces the mystical

Dana White is loving the banter between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka . In a recent interview with Oscar Willis of The Mac Life, White was asked if the commission would test for witchcraft and black magic. He hilariously responded, “I love that s*** though. When Jiří found out about the fight, apparently he goes into a shed for three days. No water, no food, no nothing.”

Advertisement

White also shared an unknown side of Prochazka, revealing that the Samurai locks himself up to pray and meditate alone. When Prochazka’s coach broke the news of the UFC 303 bout, Prochazka was elated. White emphasized that these developments were raw and real, taking a dig at professional wrestling storylines. In response to the accusations, Pereira focused on his preparation, saying, “No magic, a lot of training, and a lot of dedication.”

Will Prochazka's focus on pure performance help in his next bout? Or will the mystical undercurrents influence the outcome? Share your thoughts in the comments!