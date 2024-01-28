THIS TEAM ties with the Patriots to have most playoffs wins in NFL history; Here are other four

Until now, Tom Brady's former team New England Patriots was dominating the charts with the Green Bay Packers being the team with the most playoff wins. But this team who is in the NFL Conference Championships round has made history.

The team that ties with the Patriots and Packers for most playoff wins

Brock Purdy's team San Francisco 49ers have made history. They have become the team with maximum playoff wins of 37, tying themselves with the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers. The history was made in the 49ers' last Divisional Round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

The 49ers beat the Packers by 24-21 in the NFL Divisional Round and made themselves a contender for the NFL Conference Championships round. The player of the game was Brock Purdy who scored one touchdown with a total of 252 passing yards. In the playoff points table, the 49ers have 1492 points while the Patriots have 1433.

What are the other teams with the most playoff wins in the history of the NFL?

The San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers are the top three teams with the most playoff wins. The fourth team with the most NFL playoff wins is the Dallas Cowboys with a total of 36 wins. In fifth we have the Pittsburgh Steelers with the same wins as the Cowboys but a point-score of 1516, lower than the Pittsburgh.

What is next for the San Francisco 49ers after the last playoff wins?

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers to become one of the three teams with the most playoff wins in the history of the NFL. Now there's one more playoff round that's left of the 49ers. Brock Purdy's team will be facing the Detroit Lions on January 28. If the 49ers win the game, they will beat the record of the Patriots, topping the playoff charts.

Disclaimer: The numbers mentioned in the article are obtained from Statmuse and diverse public platforms. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates, but appropriately portrays the BO performance of the project. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.