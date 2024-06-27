THIS UFC Fighter Reveals He Has Signed a Contract to Fight Charles Oliveira at UFC 305 in Perth

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira last fought at UFC 300 pay-per-view, where he locked horns with Arman Tsarukyan in a three-round mixed martial arts match-up for the UFC lightweight crown.

Unfortunately, coming close to getting his championship shot at UFC 302, Charles Oliveira lost the close match against Arman Tsarukyan after the judges scored the match in favor of Ahalkalakets.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see what's next for former UFC lightweight king Charles Oliveria. In an interview, Oliveria revealed he wants to return soon to the UFC octagon and fight some big-money bouts, including a fight with Conor McGregor in the future.

Do Bronx even wants to move up to welterweight and fight some big names and one of them is Colby Covington.

It seems fight fans will see Charles Oliveira in action very soon. Recently, Dan Hooker revealed on Main Event TV that he has signed a contract for UFC 305 in Perth, and the opponent UFC is in talks with is Charles Oliveira.



Dan Hooker expressed, “Nothing official, but obviously, I’m 100% in the old [Charles Oliveira]. I think that’s a fight the fans would love to see. Let’s see if he takes the cake and signs on the dotted line.”

UFC 305 is scheduled to take place on August 18, 2024, at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Pless will defend his championship against former two-time UFC middleweight fighter Isreal Adesanya in the main event.

Charles Oliveira predicts Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira has twice missed his chances to reclaim his lost lightweight crown. On the other hand, just after winning the match fight against Oliveira at the UFC 300, Arman Tsarukyan was pitched the championship match against Islam Makhachev for UFC 302.

But Tsarukyan didn't take the fight on short notice, and Dustin Poirier took his place and challenged Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship crown at UFC 302.

Islam Makhachev retained his championship crown after he defeated Dustin Poirier via a submission choke in round five of the match-up. After defeating Diamond, Islam will now have to defend his championship for the fourth time against Arman Tsarukyan.

A couple of days back, Charles Oliveira gave an interview to MMAFighting, where he predicted the match-up between Arman Tsarukyan and Islam Makhachev and revealed that the fight against Arman would be easier for the UFC lightweight champion.

Oliveira revealed, “Arman is a guy that takes you down and holds you there the entire time. No way he beats Islam. It's not a fight he can win. Of course, I've just said this, and I can't backtrack. MMA is unpredictable, but I think Islam is way more experienced, has more focus, more hunger, and is much stronger than Arman,"

As per earlier reports, the UFC is looking to book the UFC lightweight championship showcase between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan in September-October of this year.

