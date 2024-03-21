'This Was Bad Omen': Resurfaced post about Shohei Ohtani betting on himself amid gambling scandal leaves MLB fans in stitches

MLB began its season Wednesday morning, with its biggest player, Shohei Ohtani, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to victory. Then, the news about the gambling scandal resurfaced. The Dodgers sacked Ohtani's longtime interpreter and buddy, Ippei Mizuhara, after he was accused of stealing millions of dollars from the two-way phenom to pay off gambling bills. The tale startled the baseball world by appearing out of nowhere on Wednesday, and it only became more confusing as more information emerged.

A lengthy ESPN report detailed what was a weird situation behind the scenes, with the claim that Ohtani had promised to pay Mizuhara's obligations. An Ohtani spokesperson reportedly told ESPN such was the case, only to reverse course one day later and involve the slugger's legal team.

It should be noted that all parties involved in the narrative, including Mizuhara and the accused illicit bookmaker, have stated that Ohtani does not bet. MLB players may gamble on sports other than baseball, but not illegally.

Fans say “Ohtani is a criminal” after he signs with Los Angeles Dodgers

Mizuhara has been Ohtani's interpreter since he arrived in MLB with the Los Angeles Angels in 2018. He formerly worked as an interpreter for pitcher Hideki Okajima during his time with the Boston Red Sox, from 2007 to 2011. The discovery of Mizuhara's larceny came after Ohtani signed a remarkable 10-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers this winter.

After knowing about the signing, fans were quick with their response with one of them asking Ohtani about his gambling problem. The fan wrote alongside posting a video of Michael Jordan, “Ohtanis first interview after they find out it was really him all along”. In the video, Michael Jordan is asked about his “gambling” problems which was the fan trying to ask Shohei Ohtani.

Another fan says Shohei is a “criminal”. The fan wrote, “So, Ohtani bets on himself. He plays baseball. It's illegal for a baseball player to be on baseball. Ohtani is a criminal.”

One other fan wants this post to be deleted “immediately”. The fan wrote, “Delete this immediately pls”

Another fan found this as a ‘bad omen. The fan wrote, “Oh man, this was a bad omen.”

The case highlights the truth that, in a world where so many individuals engage in various forms of legalized gambling, how can we not expect some athletes to succumb to the desire to participate? Whatever the truth is in Ohtani's situation, it's only a matter of time before top athletes from all sports become caught in gambling scandals. And it is just a matter of time before every major sport has a scandal that can seriously harm the sport's integrity.

