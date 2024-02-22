'This Wasn’t Just A Fling': Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. Are No Longer 'Super Casual', Reveals Insider

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr's relationship has taken a serious turn, much like Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. The two have been dating for quite a few months now and they seem to take their relationship to the next level. A few days back a source revealed how Odell wants to keep their relationship 'casual' with Kim. But recently, it was revealed that he's changed his mind.

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are not dating casually anymore

Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Kanye West split in late 2022. Soon after her long-term marriage ended, she got into another relationship with Pete Davidson. Kim revealed how she regretted jumping into a relationship as soon as she came out of one. She is not making the same mistake again.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian broke up a couple of months after their relationship kicked off. This time, Kim is taking things with pace and seriously with her new boyfriend and potential husband Odell Beckham Jr. Why a potential husband? It's because Kim revealed her checklist for her future husband and Odell fulfills it all.

Talking about Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr., earlier it was reported by a source that Odell is not ready to go beyond the tag of 'casual'. But recently, a source revealed that their relationship status has upgraded from 'casual' to 'serious'.

"Kim and Odell have moved from casual dating to being exclusive. It’s serious," a source close to Kim and Odell explained, in a conversation with Life & Style. The two were first linked in Jul[y 2023 and for a long time kept their relationship not just 'casual'.

Now it appears that both of them have changed their minds and taken their relationship to another level, a more serious level. But while they might have upgraded their relationship, there is still a lot to consider before they come on grounds about marriage.

Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr. cannot jump into marriage easily

Marriage is a huge step and Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. would not want to take it in a rush. Both of them have responsibilities of kids over their heads. Kim has four kids with her ex-husband Kanye West i.e. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a father himself. The NFL star has a son named Zydn, to his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood. "Kim and Odell wanted to make sure this wasn’t just a fling. Their connection is real. Kim hasn’t been this happy in a very long time," the insider explained, concluding his statement.

Considering that both of them have kids and broken marriages/relationships, they would want to think about marriage a lot before going forward with it. Nevertheless, considering the two have been enjoying some good times together, do you think they'll indeed end up getting married?

