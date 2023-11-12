'This would be an exciting tag team': Logan Paul leaves fans thrilled as he gives shoutout to Dominik Mysterio

YouTuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul recently captured his first title in WWE. Paul fought Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio for his United States championship at Crown Jewel in 2023. Maverick successfully captured the title after he punched Master of 619 in the face with brass knuckles.

Paul is showing respect for the son of Mysterio and current North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. He even called him the future of the product in the past.

Logan Paul recently appeared at the UFC 295 event at Madison Square Garden. He was carrying his title with him and when the camera turned on him he displayed his mobile screen giving a shoutout to Dominik Mysterio.

Fans are now reacting to Paul praising Dirty Dom. A fan reacted to Logan Paul’s shoutout picture on Twitter

“This would be an exciting tag team”

Another fan expressed “Say what ya will, but I appreciate him treating the US title as if it's the biggest thing of his life. Not many celebrities I feel would go to an event with the title on their shoulder proudly”

Can Logan Paul be the fifth member of Team Judgement Day at Survivor Series 2023?

Logan Paul has earned respect from WWE fans all around the world in a very short span of time. Paul proved himself as one of the best in the ring even after very little experience. Paul is currently booked as the bad guy.

His connection with Dominik Mysterio is getting better and in a recent interview, Logan Paul said he has now retired from boxing and will focus on his WWE career as a champion he will compete multiple times and more often.

Adding him to the Survivor Series match would be a great move and the chance of him getting involved in the War Games match is very high.

Drew McIntyre is another potential name to be part of Team Judgement Day at the last pay-per-view of this year's Survivor Series 2023.

