THIS WWE Star Hails Randy Orton as 'The Absolute Best' in Wrestling

With a storied wrestling career of over two decades, Randy Orton is the lodestar of many younger wrestlers, including The Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser. Speaking to Sportskeeda recently, the right-hand man of Ring General Gunther discussed Randy Orton's legacy and his influence on his wrestling career.

Recalling Gunther's match with Randy Orton at King and Queen of the Ring 2024, Ludwig noted that seeing the fight from close view was special to him. From the perspective of a fan or as an in-ring performer, it was incredible to see the match between Randy Orton and Gunther in Saudi Arabia.

He said that decades later, wrestling fans would talk about this exciting era led by Triple H. Ludwig feels fortunate to be part of the current era, which consists of many great talents.

Praising The Viper, Ludwig Kaiser added, "To me, the absolute, very, very best. Probably ever. Such a legend to me, and definitely always somebody I looked up to when I was a teenager."

Addressing the Apex Predator of WWE as special, the former NXT Tag Team Champion noted that he looked up to Orton as his idol when he chose to be a professional wrestler. Moreover, he would look forward to facing the fourteen-time WWE Champion in the square circle, observing and learning something from him.

Randy Orton and Ludwig Kaiser could have a great match

Facing Randy Orton is a long-term goal for Ludwig. However, the 33-year Superstar is currently drafted to RAW, while Randy Orton is part of the SmackDown roster. Due to the brand split, it's not feasible to see them in an encounter anytime soon.

Whenever they square off in the ring, it is guaranteed to be a banger, especially a singles match. Orton's match with Gunther at the King and Queen of the Ring tournament final this year was astounding.

Randy Orton's recent run

Returning from a prolonged back injury in November last year, Randy Orton is currently flourishing in WWE.

Other than becoming the WWE Championship challenger at Royal Rumble, he was the runner-up at Elimination Chamber and King and Queen of the Ring pay-per-views this year.

