‘Thought This Was Centel’: Bill Simmons Trolled by NBA Fans for Saying Celtics Should Hold Bronny James Hostage

This year's draft spotlight largely falls on Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, the prominent star of the Los Angeles Lakers. Speculation about the Lakers using their second-round pick to recruit the younger James and team him up with his father has been circulating for a while.

The idea of the Celtics picking Bronny James at No. 30 is something Simmons has no objection to. LeBron James always wanted to play with Bronny , prompting Simmons to propose that the Celtics draft the USC product and see if the Lakers respond, akin to the determined pursuit in Liam Neeson's "Taken."

Bill Simmons suggests Celtics could hold Bronny hostage' in NBA Draft

Bill Simmons, in his podcast, proposed a daring strategy for the Celtics in the NBA draft to use Bron as a pawn, Simmons stated, “The Celtics are so deep… anyone in this draft isn’t going to play for them. Why not take Bronny, and hold him hostage? Because all these other teams want him, right?”

Simmons further elaborated, "Think of it as an asset. Want Bronny, Lakers? Well, we've got him first, so we want Max Christie. How eager are you to get? At pick 30, Bronny as a trade asset has more value than anyone else they could pick."

This is indeed an audacious move for the Celtics. Bronny James, with an average of 4.8 points and a shooting record of 36.6% from the field and 26.7% from the 3-point range in his lone season at USC, is anticipated to be a late second-round selection.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rich Paul Reveals LeBron James Is Calling Off Plans To Play With Son Bronny Next Season

Fan outrage over Bill Simmons' mockery of Bronny James hostage idea

Fans swiftly mocked Bill Simmons for his odd suggestion of using LeBron's son as a negotiating piece. Here are some of their responses:

The Celtics may not likely draft James in the first round; however, it's not completely off the table if he remains available late in the second round. If Boston selects James, despite his preference to play with his father in Los Angeles, it might rekindle the Celtics-Lakers rivalry.