Throwback: After Facing Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor Once Challenged Canelo Alvarez For a Fight

After Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather on 26th of August, 2017 in one of the biggest boxing fights of all time, he aimed to take on Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican world champion seemed to be on The Notorious’ radar disregarding the Manny Pacquiao bout.

Canelo Alvarez is widely regarded as one of the best boxers of all time. Although Conor McGregor suffered a loss against Mayweather, he claims to have the expertise to face Saul in a potential boxing fight.

When Conor McGregor Calls Out Canelo Alvarez To A Boxing Fight

In the build-up to the highly anticipated fight between boxing prospects Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron on 20th of May, 2023, Conor McGregor, who had shown his respect toward his fellow Irish native, appeared to be a part of the event.

Alongside promoter Eddie Hearn, Conor spoke on a potential boxing match with Mexican World Champion Canelo Alvarez.

In a media scrum, The Notorious was questioned on his performance against Canelo Alvarez. The UFC superstar touched on the Mexican fighter’s previous fights and weighed in on the aspects he could dominate Saul.

“I’m a southpaw. [John] Ryder, Billy Joe [Saunders] was a southpaw. I’ve seen methods. I’ve seen things I’d do,” said Conor McGregor.

Since the fighter is known to have devastating striking skills in the UFC, The Notorious believes he could translate that into a potential fight against Canelo Alvarez.

“I’d fight Canelo, no f****** problem,” said Conor McGregor. The Irishman expresses his desire to fight Saul based on his previous performances against super middleweight contenders.

Conor McGregor is one of the biggest draws in combat sports. His bout against Floyd Mayweather was revealed to have broken records and is dubbed The Biggest Fight In Combat Sports History.

Sean O’Malley Wishes Michael Chandler To Emerge Victorious Against Conor McGregor

UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley is one of the biggest fans of Conor McGregor. In several instances, Sugar had complimented The Notorious on his success, fighting, and various other aspects.

However, Sean O’Malley was recently attacked by Conor McGregor on X regarding professional boxer Ryan Garcia’s alleged failed drug test. The Irishman accused Sugar of usage of Ostarine and claimed to beat him in a sparring match.

On his YouTube channel, Sean O’Malley responded to these allegations and expressed his desire to watch Michael Chandler emerging victorious against Conor McGregor in the much-anticipated UFC 303.

“Now I can’t wait to see Michael Chandler absolutely just sleep him,” said Sugar. The fighter also touched on his days as a fan of McGregor and has completely turned on him.

“I’m changing up real quick. F*** Conor. Idols turn to rivals,” said Sean O’Malley. The American bantamweight fighter anticipated opponent Michael Chandler to outperform the Dubliner.

Conor McGregor is making his huge return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. Since his brutal loss against Dustin Poirier, The Notorious is all geared up to redeem himself in the eagerly awaited bout.