Throwback: Dikembe Mutombo Boldly Claimed He Could Still Block Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid in 2021

Forever remembered for his contributions both on and off the court is Dikembe Mutombo. Maybe people will consider what he has done for the community more highly. However, it would be hard to forget how Mutombo frightened opponents on the court en route to becoming the first player in history to win Defensive Player of the Year four times.

If he had played in today's generation, some may wonder if he would still be as good of a rim protector. Dikembe undoubtedly believed so, as evidenced by his 2021 interview with Sports Illustrated, in which he claimed that at his age, he could have kept up with Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid.

"Of course, and they know that," the late legend said when asked if he could still reject Embiid's and Jokic's shots. "They might be able to get a few shots in, but only a few. They know I'm still the master of ceremonies."

Deke would have had his hands full against the winners of the last four NBA MVP awards, despite his confidence. His greatest strength was defending the paint, where he prevented opponents from making layups or dunks and offered excellent assistance defense.

The legendary player for the Atlanta Hawks never got many chances to guard players whose range reached the 3-point line. And as the three-time NBA blocks leader admitted, Embiid and Jokic would have found ways to score a few points over him given their basketball IQs.

Even so, it's difficult to write Mutombo off given his strength, agility, and impeccable timing. Shaquille O'Neal, during the 2001 Finals, was possibly the only celebrity to outshine him. In fairness to the eight-time All-Star, he was thirty years old at the time, and O'Neal might be unstoppable when in top form.

