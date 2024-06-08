Throwback: Jon Jones Advises Floyd Mayweather to Avoid Cage Fighting

Jon Jones once warned Floyd Mayweather of stepping into the octagon. Bones spoke on the crossover boxing scene where MMA fighters take on professional boxers. He gave his opinion regarding the highly popular venture.

The UFC heavyweight champion claimed it would be dangerous for a boxer to enter MMA. He cited Floyd Mayweather and addressed him directly. While claiming he would hurt Money, he advised him to avoid the octagon at all costs.

Jon Jones’ thoughts on fighting Floyd Mayweather in MMA

Francis Ngannou is a prime example of MMA fighters finding success in boxing. The Predator managed to hurt veteran boxer Tyson Fury in his first professional debut. The crossover boxing had a lot of fighters intrigued.

Regarding the crossover venture, Jon Jones had his own thoughts. He claimed it would be safer for an MMA fighter to enter the ring. Since fighters practice boxing in the sport, Bones feels comfortable with this narrative.

Adding to that, Bones cited the dangers of a boxer stepping into MMA. The heavyweight champion named kicks and chokes to be two among various reasons why boxers should prohibit themselves from fighting in the cage.

Jon Jones expressed the threats Floyd Mayweather would have to deal with if the veteran switched sports. In the build-up to his fight against Conor McGregor, Money claimed he would face The Notorious in the octagon after beating him in boxing.

Upon hearing this, Jones strictly advises Mayweather to reconsider his decision. The heavyweight champion chuckled when the host recommended a possible MMA fight against Floyd.

“I’d hurt Floyd Mayweather,” said Jon Jones. He detailed the drastic weight differences shared between him and money to justify his domination in the potential fight.

Floyd Mayweather faced kickboxers and YouTubers at a later stage of his career. He had taken exhibition fights against non-professional boxers and beaten them in the ring.

Dana White prefers Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev for pound-for-pound fighter

After beating Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev was quickly regarded as the pound-for-pound champion. However, the discourse involving heavyweight champion Jon Jones was inevitable.

President of the UFC Dana White picked Jon Jones over Islam Makhachev. In the post-fight press conference of UFC 302, the 54-year-old claimed the heavyweight champion was the undisputed pound-for-pound best fighter.

“For anybody to call Islam the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world when Jon Jones is still f***** fighting is nuts,” claimed Dana White. He cited Bones moving up to heavyweight and defeating Ciryl Gane as the reason to be so.

White went further, calling Jones the ‘best fighter of all time.’ The UFC president appeared stern on his position on the matter. He also believed Jon Jones should walk out of a scenario where two fighters are placed in a room.

Dana White’s line of reasoning on the matter has been constantly criticized by fans ever since. Islam Makhachev looks for greatness as he wishes to move up to welterweight to face a new set of contenders.