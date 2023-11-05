Throwback to first post: What NFL legend Tom Brady shared when he made his Instagram debut

Tom Brady is one of the most active Instagram celebrity users in the world. While his journey on the platform has been consistent for a long time, not many know when Tom Brady started his Instagram account.

Well, if this question ever wanders in your brain, today is the day we help you find the answer. Tom Brady made his first post on Instagram on January 8, 2017, and here are other details you should know about his debut on the photo-sharing platform:

What was Tom Brady’s first Instagram post?

Tom Brady first posted on Instagram on January 8, 2017. In 2017, Brady was playing for the New England Patriots and threw 4577 yards and 32 touchdowns in the same year. In fact, 2017 was the year when he won the third MVP of his career.

In the first picture he officially shared on his Instagram account, you can see Tom Brady standing on the snow. In the background, we can see trees covered with snow, with Brady posing and enjoying the snowfall.

Two years later, Tom Brady shared a memorable picture on his Instagram on August 5, 2019. It’s the picture of Tom Brady’s draft card that he got to see during his time at the Pro Football Hall of Fame event in Canton.

In the picture, you can see the 2000 NFL draft logo, along with the round in which Tom Brady was drafted. From the card, we can see that Brady was drafted as a Quarterback for the New England Patriots, as an overall picture of 199.

Meanwhile, it is 2023, and it feels like nostalgia watching such a great NFL player retire from the sport after being a part of it for more than two decades.

So far, as of November 5, Tom Brady has 467 posts and 14.5 Million Instagram followers.

Since how long have you been following Tom Brady on Instagram? Let us know in the comments section below!