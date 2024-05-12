Throwback To When Randy Orton Pulled Urinal Off Bathroom Wall In Front Of Cody Rhodes

Randy Orton’s notoriety is well-known within WWE. There have been several instances when Randy Orton’s antiques have brought a bad name to the company, especially during the tours. And to make it worse, Orton has always been unapologetic for his acts.

Having made his WWE debut in 2002, Orton has solidified his position as a top wrestler in the company so, whatever wrong he did was brushed under the carpet as he also brought money into the business.

So, here is one such incident from the past when the current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes was left flabbergasted by one of Randy Orton’s acts in a hotel room’s bathroom. This was in 2007, but the incident warrants a mention even today.

What happened?

This took place around 2007 when WWE was on a tour to South Africa. Randy Orton was traveling with other talents and Cody Rhodes was just called up to the main roster. Cody Rhodes once narrated the whole incident.

He said that he and Randy Orton were in Cape Town, South Africa at the TV Hotel for the tour. Cody said that as he walked by the men's bathroom, he saw Randy Orton who called him. "The first time I saw Randy, we were in Cape Town, South Africa, at the TV hotel for that tour. I walk by the men's bathroom, and he had his hands around the urinal. He goes, 'Hey Code, look at this.' And he yanked the entire urinal out of the wall," Wrestling Inc quoted Cody in 2022.

Rhodes recalled this act as a feat of super strength of Orton who just giggled as the water poured out from the wall of the bathroom.

But that wasn’t the only thing Randy Orton did. The next day, Orton called up a meeting of other wrestlers, asking who pulled the urinal out of the bathroom wall. Hey, there were security cameras, guys. We want to know who did it.' [Randy] walked up in front of everybody and said, 'Hey! I want to know who did it!',” Wrestling Inc quoted Cody.

It’s been nearly 17 years since this hilarious incident, but this story always keeps propping up to tell what a player, Randy Orton was in his young days. Today, at 44 he has mellowed down and his behavioral issues have also settled. Orton has two or three more years of wrestling left in him as a full-timer, so the fans would be excited to see him compete for the Championship against Cody Rhodes at least once before he retires.

