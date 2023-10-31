Throwback video of NFL star Travis Kelce calling women ‘breeders’ before Taylor Swift romance surfaces

NFL player Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift have been a hot topic online for months. Fans have been closely examining not just Kelce and Swift's current relationship, but also past actions and statements.

Going back in time, before Travis dated Taylor Swift , he made a joke about breeding. Swifties have caught that joke now, and they are not happy about it. Here’s what Travis Kelce said, that got swifties angry at the NFL star:

Travis Kelce’s gets called Misogynistic for calling women breeders

Travis Kelce’s dark humor seems to be getting back to him in ways that he couldn’t have expected. Swifties are really interested in knowing everything about Taylor’s new boyfriend, including his past.

On February 6, Travis Kelce released the 26th episode of his podcast New Heights, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce. In this episode, Travis jokingly called out breeders and asked them to start breeding for him.

So the conversation started with Jason Kelce mentioning an interesting yet hypothetical situation, about his mother, Donna Kelce . Jason said that Donna will save Jason over Travis when in a sinking ship because Jason has given her grandchildren.

Hearing this, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs jokingly called out to breeders to come his way. “I’m gonna find a breeder and I’m gonna get kids so that mom can love me again,” Travis Kelce joked.

“Please don’t,” Jason Kelce replied hilariously, knowing very well that it was just a joke. “Wait until you find the right person. Find the right person,” suggested Donna Kelce, commenting just the way a mother does.

Even though this comment was legit a joke that Travis Kelce made sarcastically, some Swifties are not happy with it. Some of them even called Travis Kelce a Misogynist on the X platform (previously called Twitter).

While there are swifties who are taking this joke seriously, others are just more interested in what’s going on between the two currently. Did you know that Travis Kelce bought a new house, speculated to be for Taylor Swift?