Throwback: When 40-Year-Old Dirk Nowitzki and 19-Year-Old Luka Doncic Cooked Prime Warriors at Oracle Garden

In an unforgettable clash against the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Garden on March 24, 2019, the seasoned 40-year-old Dirk Nowitzki and the youthful 19-year-old Luka Doncic displayed a masterclass performance to lead the Dallas Mavericks to a stunning victory.

Nowitzki, in what was his final visit to the historic arena, delivered a standout performance by scoring a season-high 21 points. His early offensive explosion, including ten points in the opening four minutes, set the tone for the Mavericks' dominance.

Alongside Nowitzki, the talented rookie sensation Doncic showcased his versatility with a triple-double, amassing 23 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists to guide Dallas to a commanding 126-91 win over a formidable Warriors team despite Stephen Curry's absence.

The Mavericks' victory not only ended a 12-game losing streak in Oakland but also highlighted Nowitzki's enduring impact on the game and the emerging star power of Doncic.

The duo's exceptional performance, buoyed by sharp shooting from behind the arc and a stellar team effort, saw Dallas capitalize on the Warriors' struggles, leading to a significant shift in the Western Conference standings.

Also Read: Did Luke Doncic Really Trash Talk Snoop Dogg? New Footage Reveals Who Mavs Star Was Really Taunting

Luka Doncic surpassed Dirk Nowitzki For Dallas Mavericks Playoff Record

Luka Doncic's impact on the Dallas Mavericks' playoff history has reached a monumental milestone as he surpassed the legendary Dirk Nowitzki to become the franchise's all-time playoff leader in assists.

Doncic's remarkable feat was achieved in just 44 career playoff games, highlighting his exceptional playmaking abilities and the significant role he plays in elevating his team's performance on the postseason stage.

Surpassing the illustrious Dirk Nowitzki, who played in 145 postseason games, underlines Doncic's exceptional talent and potential to leave an indelible mark on the franchise's playoff legacy.

In addition to his record-breaking assists, Luka Doncic's remarkable playoff accomplishments position him as a leading force for the Mavericks, with his 1,364 career playoff points.

