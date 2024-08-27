THROWBACK: When Brock Lesnar Engaged in Bar Fight Over Drinks and Mauled a Man; Here’s What Happened Next

There’s no denying that Brock Lesnar resembles a Viking from ancient times who has been dropped into the present world. Just his presence is enough to instill fear in men. However, despite his formidable size, a civilian at a bar once tried to pick a fight with him and then went to sleep, unsurprisingly. Off-topic, Chris Jericho once got into a real fight with Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar is the last person anyone would want to have an altercation with. But the man at the bar clearly had a death wish or delusions of grandeur when he thought he could take on Lesnar by attacking him from behind.

While speaking with ESPN’s Highly Questionable, Brock Lesnar narrated the story of when he found himself in a confrontational situation with a man at a bar. According to him, he was at a “street dance” in a rural area and went to grab some drinks at a bar. However, Lesnar found out that another man had taken his drink and refused to give it to him.

On ESPN’s Highly Questionable, he stated: “I remember one nighttime, I was at a function and went to the bar, ordered a couple of drinks. Turned around and went to grab my drinks, another person grabbed them. I was like, ‘Hey man, I think those are mine’ and he was like ‘No they’re mine.’ He kind of brushed me off.”

Despite Lesnar trying to explain to the man that he had taken his drink, he was brushed off. Still, Lesnar snatched his drinks from the man, only to be attacked by him over the head while his back was turned.

What happened next is pretty much predictable, so Lesnar did not go into the details. However, when asked to reveal what happened next, Lesnar disclosed, “Someone went to sleep, and it wasn’t me.”

Lesnar, who is known to be a man of few words, did not detail how he subdued the man. But knowing the guy he is, it’s a no-brainer that the man would have experienced the most painful time of his life. Soon after, the cops arrived at the scene, and Lesnar left.

Nonetheless, Brock Lesnar was last seen on WWE TV at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate conceded defeat to Cody Rhodes in a one-on-one match. While Lesnar’s return has since been heavily speculated, his alleged involvement in legal cases related to Vince McMahon stalled his return.

In addition, Lesnar was also temporarily barred from being mentioned on WWE TV. However, the ban on his legacy was lifted recently as Michael Cole was heard namedropping him at the King of the Ring premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

At this point, his WWE return status remains in limbo. With WWE Raw going to Netflix in 2025, it could be the opportune time for Lesnar to make his comeback.

