THROWBACK: When Charles Barkley Made a Bold Statement on Why LeBron James Can't Guard Him

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Charles Barkley was among the top players. People should keep in mind that "Chuck" was a superstar during his playing career. These days, he is best known for his role as an entertaining analyst on Inside the NBA.

A hypothetical question about Barkley's ability to score if LeBron James was guarding him was posed to him in a 2012 interview. "Chuck" responded with a composed and impressive response.

What Did Charles Barkley Say?

Charles Barkley said on the Dan Patrick Show, “He would give me some trouble, but he would give anyone trouble. You can’t stop a great player, whether it’s Kobe, Durant, or LeBron. This ain’t baseball where great pitchers stop great hitting. Me and Michael (Jordan) would laugh when some people were called the ‘Jordan stopper,’ Dude, you can’t stop a great player.”

Barkley Would Have Been a Handful for Any Defender

Every player in NBA history would find it difficult to defend Charles, even LeBron, who stands a massive 6'8" and 250 pounds. The Alabama native's relentlessness and extreme difficulty in stopping him made him one of the best players. Barkley, who was about 6'4", did not allow his height to work against him; he was still the most dominant power forward of his time.

"Chuck" was outpacing or outlasting players who were listed as 6'10" in height. Like any defender, "King James" could stop him for a few possessions, but if Barkley posted him up or ran into him in transition, he would find it difficult to stop him.

LeBron is one of the best defenders but in Barkley's prime, even dominant centers like David Robinson and Patrick Ewing had trouble stopping him. Even after the 'Chuckster' had passed his prime, Kevin Garnett—one of the hardest and best defenders in NBA history—admitted that Barkley forced him to work hard on defense.