THROWBACK: When CM Punk Received More Cheers Than Triple H and Shawn Michaels At WWE Survivor Series

The atmosphere in Philadelphia during WWE Survivor Series 2006 was electric as fans erupted in cheers for newcomer CM Punk, outshining established stars like Shawn Michaels and Triple H. This moment marked the rise of CM Punk, who would soon become one of WWE's most valuable talents in the years to come.

When Punk joined WWE in 2005, he was already well-known as the ROH World Champion. He wasn't just a newcomer looking for a break; he was a recognized brand ready to make an impact in WWE. The fans rolled out the red carpet for him at his very first pay-per-view event, giving him an unforgettable welcome.

At Survivor Series 2006, CM Punk teamed up with The Hardy Boys as part of the DX squad to face off against Randy Orton’s team. To everyone’s surprise, the crowd wasn’t chanting for the expected stars, Shawn Michaels and Triple H; instead, they were cheering for CM Punk!

As Triple H held the mic to ask the crowd with his usual “Are you ready” catchphrase, the crowd was already singing Punk’s name. Hunter understood the flow and brought in Punk to ask this question to the crowd, to which the crowd roared. Watch the video below:

Advertisement

Did this rattle Triple H and Shawn Michaels? While the duo never talked about it, but it was later said in hushed tones that Punk chants did bother Hunter and The Heartbreak kid. This is also being recalled as an event that let to bitter animosity between Punk and Triple H which also led to Punk’s departure from the company in 2014.

Read More: CM Punk Reveals Another Reason For Leaving WWE Apart From Fall Out With Vince McMahon In 2014

And not just this, Paul Heyman was so besotted with Punk in 2006 that he clashed with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon over Punk’s booking in an ECW pay-per-view December to Dismember. Heyman wanted Punk to eliminate Big Show via submission to fuel his career growth and Big Show even agreed to it.

But it was Vince McMahon who was against this idea. This led to a big confrontation between the two, and soon Heyman parted ways with WWE in 2006. Heyman was in fact, the first man to rally behind Punk knowing that he was a future superstar.

Advertisement

Punk in a WWE promo in 2011 on Monday Night RAW, which he wrote himself accepted that it was Paul Heyman who believed in him. He said, “Paul Heyman saw something in me, that nobody else wanted to admit. Yes, am a Paul Heyman guy,” Punk had said.

CM Punk has made his return to WWE after a decade away, and he's making quite the entrance with a catchy tune during his final run. He has also reconciled with WWE COO Triple H, and a photo of the two sharing smiles went viral following WWE SummerSlam on August 3, 2024. It will be exciting to see how CM Punk's second stint in WWE unfolds!