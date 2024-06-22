Throwback: When Conor McGregor Attempted To Fight Referee Marc Goddard At Bellator 187

Conor McGregor once stormed the cage to confront popular referee Marc Goddard. The Notorious made headlines as he proceeded to push the Brit whilst a group of men tried to restrain the Irishman from going for the kill.

This confrontation is often referenced among fans of McGregor. Despite his friend, Charlie Ward winning in spectacular fashion, it was The Notorious who grabbed the crowd’s attention at the now-infamous Bellator 187 event.

When Conor McGregor stormed the cage at Bellator 187

Middleweight contenders Charlie Ward and John Redmond went head-to-head at Bellator 197. This event was held in Dublin, Ireland. As expected, the most popular Dublin native Conor McGregor was present to support his friend Ward.

Charlie Ward secured a first-round knockout victory against his opponent. As the crowd cheered for the fighter, Conor McGregor stormed the cage to embrace his friend. Although the exchange started off wholesome, a fight broke out quickly.

Referee Marc Goddard stepped in to stop Conor McGregor. This angered The Notorious. The refrain was met with a push from the Irishman. Judging by the footage, he was not happy with the Brit attempting to desist the exchange.

Conor McGregor is seen yelling at Bellator staff members and Marc Goddard. As the commentators assume it was the stoppage of the fight that caused The Notorious to get riled up, it seemed like it was the Brit trying to organize the chaotic situation.

The Irishman has been involved in several confrontations. Rightfully called The Notorious, Conor McGregor is also controversial for his wild behavior on-and-off the octagon. However, this moment remains special for fans due to the chaos ensued.

A possible return date for Conor McGregor?

The Notorious was scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. This was said to be the greatest comeback in combat sports. Due to the long lay-off, fans anticipated a vintage McGregor performance in the welterweight division against Iron.

However, fans’ expectations were crumbled. The fight was announced to be canceled as Conor McGregor withdrew from the fight. The UFC later revealed that it was an injury that prevented the Irishman from facing Chandler at UFC 303.

After the withdrawal, fans are speculating about a potential retirement from McGregor. But, teammate Peter Queally hinted at a potential return date for the Irishman. The Bellator lightweight contender spoke to talkSPORT regarding a September return.

“It seems like they will endeavor to make that fight in September time,” Peter Queally told talkSPORT. The Bellator fighter claims to have heard the potential return date news. As fans claimed, it does not look like Conor McGregor is retiring anytime soon.

UFC 303 is now headlined by Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka. The first fight between the two saw the Brazilian fighter emerge victorious. Although fans failed to get a possible Conor McGregor return, Poatan is scheduled to save the event.