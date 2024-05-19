THROWBACK: When Conor McGregor Confronted Tyron Woodley Backstage at UFC 205

The forgotten rivalry between Conor McGregor and Tyron Woodley was a treat for fans. Although they never stepped into the octagon to fight each other, their backstage scuffles and social media back-and-forths made their exchanges interesting.

Conor McGregor's entertaining run in 2015 met with a potential Tyron Woodley fight. However, the different weight classes and separate career paths stopped the fighters from continuing their once-hostile rivalry.

When Conor McGregor confronted Tyron Woodley backstage

UFC 205 was considered one of the sport's most celebrated cards. It was the night when The Notorious became a double champ alongside fighters like Stephen Thompson and Yoel Romero’s performances added to the entertainment.

Although Tyron Woodley was scheduled to face Thompson on the card, he and Conor McGregor shared a level of tension that required a chainsaw to cut. Both fighters appeared to eye each other every time they encountered each other.

In the infamous video, Conor McGregor was captured on camera eyeing down Tyron Woodley backstage. Although the fighters shared little-to-no words with each other, fans could feel the tension in the room.

"What's up?" asked Conor McGregor as Tyron Woodley walked into the room. The Notorious didn't take his eyes away from The Chosen One refusing to budge. Although the fighter's reply was insignificant, both fighters felt the tensity.

Following this incident, both fighters were captured yelling at each other backstage. Security guards held back Conor McGregor as he called out The Chosen One to fight.

Veteran UFC fighter Dan Hardy picks Conor McGregor to beat Michael Chandler

After signing with the UFC in 2008, English fighter Dan Hardy became a popular name within the organization. Beating tough contenders like Duane Ludwig, The Outlaw amassed a record of 25 wins and 10 losses.

In the highly anticipated fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, the odds are stacked up against The Notorious. Coming off of a brutal leg-break loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, fans predict Iron to steamroll his opponent.

However, Dan Hardy picks Conor McGregor to emerge victorious against Chandler at UFC 303. The veteran analyzed The Notorious’ fighting style and his American counterpart’s well-documented ‘recklessness’ to get a win for the Irishman.

“He’s [Conor McGregor] done very special things at very tense and high pressure moments,” said Dan Hardy at the Ariel Helwani show. The British fighter also referenced the fight against Eddie Alvarez to praise The Notorious for his fight IQ.

Fans are excited to witness the showdown taking place at UFC 303. Dan Hardy, who is a big fan of McGregor even predicted a victory for the Irishman in the much-anticipated UFC 264 where he lost via doctor’s stoppage.