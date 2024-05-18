THROWBACK: When Conor McGregor Got Furious After His Lightweight Championship Victory

Conor McGregor’s historic win over Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight championship title at UFC 205 is one of the most popular moments in combat sports. However, after his dominant victory, there was something missing as The Notorious didn’t look happy.

Being the UFC Featherweight Champion, Conor McGregor grabbed the lightweight belt at the event. However, the double champion was not offered his second belt right after he was announced the winner.

Why was Conor McGregor furious after his win over Eddie Alvarez?

Conor McGregor’s name is often associated with being a double champion. Beating Jose Aldo, the Irishman took home the featherweight belt. Then, the fighter put on a masterclass against Eddie Alvarez and became the lightweight champion.

Although this was one of the best moments for the Irishman, he looked furious after he was announced the winner against Eddie Alvarez. Conor McGregor looked irate as he yelled at people behind the scenes.

When it was time for his post-fight interview, McGregor screamed, “Where the f*** is my second belt?” The Irishman demanded the lightweight championship belt since he dominated Eddie Alvarez.

After they handed him the belt, one of the most memorable post-fight speeches came to fruition. Conor McGregor apologizing to ‘absolutely nobody’ is considered a fan favorite. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked about the discrepancies faced in the octagon, Dana White revealed that it was Conor McGregor’s fault for not bringing the pre-existing belt he owned.

The president of the UFC revealed that the former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who defended his title against Stephen Thompson, offered his belt.

Although this was a minor inconvenience, it led to one of the most iconic moments in the UFC.

Also read: Conor McGregor Reacts to Colby Covington Declaring Him as ‘Biggest Fighter in UFC History’

Michael Chandler anticipates retirement from Conor McGregor post UFC 303

UFC’s biggest superstar Conor McGregor is scheduled to fight Michael Chandler at UFC 303. The much-anticipated bout is set to be a five-round fight in the welterweight division and is expected to make or break the Irishman’s career.

Regarding the fight, opponent Michael Chandler predicts a retirement from McGregor after the fight. Iron demands fans to buy the pay-per-view to witness his perceived historic moment in the sport.

“This could be the last time you see Conor McGregor fight,” said Michael Chandler. The American contender predicts to put on a masterclass against The Notorious which could lead to a potential retirement announcement from the Irishman.

Advertisement

However, Chandler did not rule out the possibility of a victory from Conor McGregor. Iron felt the Irishman’s chances to make the biggest comeback in combat sports history were high.

After suffering a brutal leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, Conor McGregor took an indefinite hiatus. However, the Irishman is set to redeem himself in the eagerly awaited fight against Michael Chandler