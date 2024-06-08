Throwback: When Conor McGregor Went Off At Khabib Nurmagomedov After UFC 229 Loss

Conor McGregor once claimed that Khabib Nurmagomedov had cowered away at UFC 229. Although The Eagle emerged victorious in the fight, The Notorious wanted to redeem himself against the Dagestani champion.

The Irishman addressed the hook that dropped him to be a valid shot. However, this wasn’t a compliment at all as Nurmagomedov attempted to wrestle McGregor. As years have gone by, The Notorious wishes for a redemption fight.

Conor McGregor Goes Off On Khabib Nurmagomedov In Ariel Helwani Interview

In 2019, Ariel Helwani interviewed Conor McGregor on ESPN Sports Center. The show was scheduled on the back of a major controversy The Notorious was embroiled in.

The former double champion was captured assaulting a civilian at a pub in Ireland. This was heavily covered by several news outlets and UFC fans slammed Conor McGregor for his hot-headed attitude.

To address the matter, McGregor joined Ariel Helwani at ESPN Sports Center. He apologized and gave a measured response regarding the situation. However, it was not the only topic covered by the duo.

A year before the interview, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission. When questioned regarding a possible return to the UFC, the Irishman vowed to seek revenge against The Eagle.

“He ran away for that first-round Ariel, he didn’t throw a punch,” said McGregor. The Notorious criticized Nurmagomedov for attempting to grapple despite dropping him with a powerful hook.

Conor McGregor also denounced Nurmagomedov for talking to him while grappling. He claimed The Eagle gained confidence only because he was in a dominant position.

Conor McGregor’s rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov has not been settled yet. After the fight, both contenders took constant jabs at each other in interviews and social media exchanges.

Dana White Compares Conor McGregor To Muhammad Ali

Muhammad Ali is highly regarded as the greatest of all time. Apart from his incredible performances in the ring, the heavyweight champion was also a wordsmith. His mind games toward opponents during fights were unparalleled.

President of the UFC, Dana White a few days ago compared the former champion to Conor McGregor. The Notorious, who is also known to perform mind games, responded to the comparison recently.

On the Flagrant Podcast, White praised McGregor. “Ali, Conor, both level when it comes to mental warfare,” said Dana. The Notorious is known for agitating his opponents prior to entering the big stage.

After The Notorious was witnessed partying ahead of UFC 303, comedian and host Andrew Schulz questioned the validity of it. White doubts the footage to be part of his mind games against Michael Chandler.