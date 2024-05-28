Throwback: When Dana White Predicted Conor McGregor’s Rise to Superstardom After First Meeting

Conor McGregor is hands down the biggest superstar in UFC history. He arrived with an enigmatic aura and helped grow the sport’s popularity by leaps and bounds.McGregor signed with the UFC in February 2013.

UFC CEO Dana White predicted the Irish superstar to become a huge star after meeting him for the first time. Well, White was spot on with his forecast.

Dana White Found Conor McGregor Similar to Ronda Rousey

Conor McGregor arrived at the UFC after becoming a two-division champion at Cage Warriors. He was already a known name in the MMA circuit. However, signing with the UFC made him a mainstream superstar.

In February 2013, the UFC announced that they had signed McGregor. In their first meeting, White saw something special in the Irish fighter. He said in a 2021 interview with BroBible (via talkSPORT), “I went to dinner when we first signed him. He flew out here to Las Vegas and he and I went to dinner. It was my first real interaction with him.”

White added, “I knew it that night with him. His personality, the energy around this kid, I’d never met anybody like him. The closet thing to it was Ronda.” Conor McGregor arguably had an even bigger impact than Ronda Rousey.

McGregor made the UFC familiar to mainstream fans. The Irishman’s mic skills instantly made him a must-watch TV. McGregor also had the fighting skills to back up his talkative persona. He went on to achieve tremendous things inside the octagon.

McGregor is the first ever simultaneous two-division champion in the company’s history.

Conor McGregor has headlined some of the highest-selling PPV cards in UFC history. His commercial appeal hasn’t been matched by anybody else yet.

Dana White Once Claimed Conor McGregor Isn’t Playing a Character

Conor McGregor made fans wonder whether he was playing a character. Fans were doubtful about the Irishman’s authenticity. They debated whether McGregor was successfully playing a gimmick.

Dana White, though, once revealed that McGregor was just being himself in front of the masses. He said (via talkSPORT), “You’d be surprised how much Conor McGregor is Conor McGregor. When I first met him, I was around him for three or four times in a row and I asked his girlfriend at the time [now wife] Dee ‘Is he always like this?’”

White added, “And she said ‘Oh, Dana. Sometimes he jumps up at three in the morning and starts shadowboxing and running around the room. Conor McGregor is pretty much is what you see is what you get.’”



Conor McGregor is now set to return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. Fans are buzzed to see the Irishman back in action after a three-year hiatus.