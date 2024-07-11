Throwback: When Dwyane Wade Revealed LeBron James' Biggest Rival Ever

LeBron James did not play against any team more in the NBA playoffs between 2008 and 2012 than the Boston Celtics. King James's games against the C's were always entertaining, whether he was playing alone in his later Cleveland years or with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Miami Heat.

Wade said in 2012, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, "[Paul Pierce] is the closest thing to a rival, if LeBron has one. They make it tough on each other."

What did LeBron James say?

The Miami guard witnessed a unique intensity every time James and Paul Pierce went toe-to-toe in a crucial playoff game, both from a distance and up close. The Boston forward frequently prevailed over No. 23 while he was in Cleveland, taking 8 of the 13 meetings between the 2007–08 and 2009–10 seasons. With far less support, Bron frequently gave it his all on the court, whether they won, lost, or drew.

James said, “Oh, we know each other. More than any other matchup in the league. We know each other’s likes and dislikes.”

What did Pierce say?

It was always thought that the Cavs superstar was the superior player. But Pierce, who never backs down, didn't feel intimidated by LeBron's aura when he was in front of him.

Pierce said, “I don’t think it is like or dislike, it is what it is. He’s been on some great teams; I’ve been on some great teams and we’ve had to face one another. After a while it became a mutual respect for the things he’s done in this league and the things I’ve done in this league.”

What was the pinnacle of their rivalry?

The 2008 postseason matchup between the two elite forwards may have been the apex of their rivalry when they both scored over 40 points in a crucial Game 7. The goal for James and the Cavs was to keep their Eastern Conference championship. However, the task at hand just became more difficult after the Celtics formed the first modern-day big-3 the previous summer.

James outperformed Boston in two of their three regular-season meetings, averaging 32.2 points, 9.7 assists, and 7.0 rebounds. However, a seven-game series gives defenses more opportunities to try various strategies and game-planning against you. Even though the Cavs were the favorites going into their Semifinal matchup with Boston, it would take a remarkable performance from James, then 23, to win.

