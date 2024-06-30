Throwback: When Floyd Mayweather Had a Beef With Sugar Ray Leonard on Social Media

What happens when boxing legends trade jabs online instead of in the ring? Sugar Ray Leonard and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. recently brought their rivalry to Instagram. Leonard, a five-weight world champion, playfully posted about sucking in his stomach against Tommy Hearns.

Mayweather, never shy, quickly labeled both as "easy work." Leonard didn't miss a beat, recalling how he once beat Mayweather's father. Hearns wished Mayweather wasn't so small to show him "easy work." Mayweather, undefeated in his career, fired back with reminders of his perfect record.

'Easy work'?: Mayweather taunts boxing icons, Leonard fires back

Sugar Ray Leonard's throwback post on Instagram was more than just a trip down memory lane; it turned into a lively banter session among boxing greats. In his post, Leonard displayed a humorous side, captioning a vintage photo with Tommy Hearns, "I think I was really trying to suck in my stomach on this one #TBT #Hitman."

Mayweather, known for his confidence and undefeated record, didn't hold back. He commented, "Both of y'all is easy work," a bold statement considering the legendary status of the fighters in question. Leonard, quick to defend his era's honor, retorted sharply, "Floyd I beat your dad who gave me trouble for a while but like father like son! KO!!! Sugar."

Thomas Hearns, not one to be sidelined in the discussion, added his own flavor to the mix. He responded directly to Mayweather, "@floydmayweather I wish you wasn't so small I'd show you what easy work is." Hearns’ comment brought a different dimension, emphasizing the physical disparities and competitive spirit still alive between the past and present boxers.

Leonard reminds Mayweather of his dad

Further stoking the fires, Leonard made another post teasing a potential rematch with Hearns: "Hey Tommy, what gives man? Do we have to do a rematch or something? (boxing glove emoji) @rootsoffight." Mayweather again chimed in, sharp as ever, "You lost your first fight to a lightweight which was Roberto Duran...TBE has never lost."

Leonard’s response was both graceful and poignant, "@floydmayweather Floyd remember that night when we bumped into each other and you commented that I was the Best you've ever seen, so are you changing your mind because you're now retired? Merry Christmas and a healthy New Year to you & Family! You were a Bad boy in that ring! Sugar."

These exchanges underscore how the competitive fires burn long after the last bell rings, keeping fans engaged and reminiscing about what might have been if these champions had met in their primes.

