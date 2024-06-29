Throwback: When Floyd Mayweather Wanted To Fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on the Same Day

Floyd Mayweather once expressed interest in fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor on the same day. The undefeated boxing veteran was not afraid to call out the MMA fighters and call them ‘easy.’

The 50-0 champion is known to call out several fighters in the past. Having fought Conor McGregor in the boxing ring, Khabib Nurmagomedov was the next target for Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather wanted to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on the same day

26th August 2017 witnessed one of the biggest events in combat sports history. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor went head-to-head in the boxing ring. This hot-blooded rivalry led to a spectacular bout that was talked about worldwide.

Following the event, there were a lot of talks about Floyd Mayweather fighting another MMA fighter in the ring. Naturally, former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov was constantly named. He even claimed he would receive a ‘nine-figure’ check for the fight.

In an interview with Drink Champs, Floyd Mayweather had expressed his desire to fight Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov on the same day. Despite the hosts chuckling at him, Money stood by his statement.

“I’ll fight Khabib in the daytime. And, I’ll fight Conor at night,” said Money Mayweather. He revealed that he would receive a flat fee for said fights. He then went on to compare the fighters to smoking m******** and taking a sip of alcohol.

“These boys is easy,” said Floyd Mayweather as he received a bit of pushback from the interviewers. This fight never came to fruition. Although the likelihood of the bout happening is slim, it is still an event that fans would pay attention to.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov interested in fighting Floyd Mayweather?

In the now-canceled UFC 249 event’s press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov was questioned on his thoughts regarding a fight against Floyd Mayweather. The Russian contender shrugged off the reporter and laughed at the question.

Floyd Mayweather once demanded $600 million to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov in a boxing ring. Prior to The Eagle’s fight against Tony Ferguson, the Russian contender was not interested in providing the said amount.

“Six hundred million for what? Fight with me?” asked Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Russian contender was taken aback at the demand.

“Who gonna give him this money,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov. He revealed Dana White is also not interested in giving Floyd Mayweather the supposed $600 million. Although Khabib Nurmagomedov expressed his desire to box Floyd Mayweather on several occasions, he simply refused it this time.