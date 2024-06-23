Throwback: When Israel Adesanya Defended Andrew Tate During His Cancelation

Israel Adesanya claimed he would respect Andrew Tate. The Last Stylebender also defended the online personality ahead of his much-anticipated fight. Judging by the footage, it appears that Izzy does not hate the former kickboxer.

Adesanya defended Aljamain Sterling, who was also seen cordial with Andrew Tate. When the former kickboxer was heavily criticized for alleged human trafficking allegations, The Last Stylebender took a stand.

Israel Adesanya’s thoughts on Andrew Tate

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate is one of the most well-known internet personalities there is. As popular as he is, Cobra is also extremely controversial and polarizing. UFC middleweight contender Israel Adesanya has defended him multiple times throughout his career.

Ahead of UFC 281 in his title defense against Alex Pereira, Adesanya gave his thoughts on Tate. He went on to call him a ‘genius’ by praising his supposed marketing strategy that catapulted the former kickboxer to where he is.

When bantamweight fighter Aljamain Sterling was seen hanging out with Andrew Tate, he was criticized. However, Israel Adesanya defended FunkMaster. It was clear that The Last Stylebender did not hate the former kickboxer.

Furthermore, it was his appearance at Honey Badger Hour Podcast that cemented his love for Andrew Tate. The New Zealand native praised the former kickboxer. He also denounced the audience that attempted to ‘cancel’ Cobra.

“Guys like that, they’re the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men,” said Israel Adesanya. Among Andrew Tate, he went on to name David Goggins and Jordan Peterson as personalities that he favored.

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were accused of several sex crimes. Although the duo has been arrested on multiple sexual misconduct claims, the Tate brothers are backed by a huge fandom on the internet that supports them no matter what.

Israel Adesanya faces Dricus Du Plessis for middleweight gold

The Last Stylebender’s fight against Sean Strickland was an unfortunate loss for him. Adesanya lost his middleweight belt and has not fought ever since. After Dricus Du Plessis emerged victorious against Tarzan, a new champion arose.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis share a long-standing rivalry. In multiple heated exchanges over who the ‘real African’ is, these contenders seem to not like each other. Fans have anticipated a fight between the two for the longest time.

Fans’ wishes have come true as Israel Adesanya vs Dricus Du Plessis go head-to-head at UFC 305 in RAC Arena. The bout is scheduled to take place in front of The Last Stylebender’s crowd in Perth, Australia.

Within the MMA community, a minority of fans voice their concerns over Israel Adesanya’s supposed ‘undeserving’ title shot. They claim Sean Strickland to be the perfect match for a title shot since their fight was a close call.

Despite these criticisms, fans are excited to witness the battle between Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessis. Is it possible for The Last Stylebender to reclaim his middleweight championship status against his opponent?