Throwback: When Jon Jones Went Off on Israel Adesanya Claiming Himself As The Superior Fighter

Jon Jones once gave his prediction on a potential Israel Adesanya bout. Widely regarded as the greatest of all time, Bones claimed himself to be better in all aspects of mixed martial arts compared to The Last Stylebender.

Although Jones and Adesanya appear to be on good terms, both fighters have often been compared. This was swiftly shot down by the heavyweight champion as he decided to go off on the middleweight contender.

Jon Jones Goes Off On Israel Adesanya

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is often called Greatest Of All Time. Due to this, fighters are often compared to Bones. Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya also fell victim to the comparisons.

The Last Stylebender and Bones constantly spoke about each other at various interviews and podcasts. However, once Jon Jones proceeded to go off on the New Zealand native and list reasons why he is the better contender.

“I don’t think a long lean middleweight would present me much problem,” said Jon Jones. As both contenders are several weight classes apart, Bones went on to claim his wrestling skills are superior to Adesanya’s.

Bones also asserted that Adesanya is inferior to him in every aspect of mixed martial arts. Going on to call Israel a ‘kid,’ Jones believes himself to dominate Izzy in a potential fight in the octagon.

Jones brought up Israel Adesanya’s previous knockout losses in overseas organizations. The heavyweight champion also affirmed Izzy’s stocks to be rising due to Bones mentioning his name in interviews.

However, Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have shown respect toward each other on several occasions. The supposed rivalry appears to be squashed from their once-hostile rivalry.

The Rivalry Between Jon Jones And Dominick Reyes Reignites

UFC 247 was heavily controversial. Jon Jones defended his title against Dominick Reyes in a light heavyweight bout. Throughout the fight, The Devastator managed to hurt Bones several times.

After the bout, Jones was announced as the winner. This was highly criticized by fans and fighters alike. A lot of fighters alongside Reyes believed Jon lost the fight at UFC 247.

The heated rivalry both contenders once shared has reignited for the second time. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Dominick Reyes rekindled the confrontation between the two. The American contender said Bones has to live with the fact that he lost at UFC 247.

Upon witnessing this, Jones immediately clapped back. On X, Bones wrote, “When you look back at our fight, I don’t want you to ever question me or those judges.” The heavyweight champion demanded Reyes to ‘look into his own heart.’

Jones claimed Reyes would become a better athlete once he accepted his loss at UFC 247. Both contenders have once again shown all is not well between them since their fight.