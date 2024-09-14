Throwback: When Kobe Bryant Announced That He Will Never Leave LA Lakers

During his prime, Kobe Bryant thought about leaving the Los Angeles Lakers multiple times. Several teams expressed interest in the "Black Mamba," but Bean was guaranteed to stay put by the Purple and Gold.

Bryant advanced through the ranks to become the team's new face following a turbulent first few years with the Lakers. Once the Lakers dismantled the highly effective lineup in 2004, Kobe and the team quietly and gradually attempted to put things back together. In 2009, Los Angeles triumphed over the Orlando Magic in five games, regaining their title as NBA champions.

Strangely enough, following that championship run, Bryant was back on the clock. He was being watched by other teams at the time, and his contract included a free-agent clause. Sadly for those who were considering it, the 6-foot-6 guard-forward had already made up his mind.

"I'm not going anywhere, you know I'm not going anywhere," Bryant said at a news conference via UPI. "It's a waste of our breath," he added.

Bryant's departure from Los Angeles was difficult to watch given the situation at the time. He was undoubtedly deserving of his place among the greats and was hitting new heights. Vino thus endured those turbulences after coming under fire for his rivalries with other athletes like Shaquille O'Neal and Karl Malone.

Bryant was criticized following his breakup with Shaq. Some people thought Kobe's success was solely attributed to having the "Big Aristotle" in his corner. The 13th overall pick in the 1996 Draft took that as motivation to disprove his doubters rather than offering a response.

Advertisement

"I hear those comments and I just accept it as a challenge," Bryant said to TNT. "If this is what people's perception is I'm just gonna have to accept it and try to prove them wrong."

Naturally, though, Kobe wasn't the only one. Reliable players like Trevor Ariza, Lamar Odom, Derek Fisher, and Pau Gasol supported him. But Kobe breathed a sigh of relief when Gasol was acquired in 2008.

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant Waited to Talk with MJ After Every Game, Prompting Lakers Team Bus to Leave Him Behind; Former Trainer Reveals