Throwback: When Kobe Bryant Shocked Everyone by Winning the 1997 Dunk Contest as a Rookie

As a rookie, Kobe Bryant took first place in the NBA All-Star Dunk Contest in 1997. More amazing than being the youngest player to win the competition, though, is the fact that young Mamba won without even needing to execute his best dunk.

The Cleveland Public Auditorium served as a practice venue for the Dunk Contest competitors several hours before the All-Star Saturday festivities. Then-Minnesota Timberwolves player Chris Carr remembered the Lakers rookies—Bob Sura, Michael Finley, Ray Allen, and Darvin Ham—entering the arena and lighting up the court.

What did Carr say?

According to Carr, the 18-year-old Kobe casually pulled off a dunk in training that they'd never seen before.

Carr said, "I remember looking at Finley and saying, 'If he does that tonight, we're all playing for second. He didn't even need it."

Kobe didn't need his best dunk to win

It's interesting to note that Carr, Finley, and Kobe advanced to the competition's final round. The winners of that year's competition were allowed two dunks apiece, with their highest-scoring dunk determining their final score. Bryant's first dunk was an adaptation of J.R. Rider's 1994 competition East Bay Funk Dunk. It received a 49 from the judges, making it the highest-scoring dunk in an unimpressive championship round. After the ball bounced, Kobe attempted the East Bay Funk once more for his second dunk. He failed to hit.

Nevertheless, Kobe prevailed in the competition while Rider and Carr's dunk attempts were less successful. The Lakers rookie did not only not need to score his second basket to win the game, but he also did not need to execute the dunk that had Carr and Finley speechless during their practice.

